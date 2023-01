PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District shared the first black and white photo yesterday in what it said will be a monthly series throughout 2023.

“Black and white photography removes any distraction of color and helps the viewer focus on other aspects of the photo, such as the subject, the textures, shapes and patterns, and the composition,” said a statement from the PCFD.

