Proposed liquor bill would create new hurdle for establishments serving alcohol

PARK CITY, Utah — A proposed bill filed last week would require bars and restaurants serving alcohol to make and keep video surveillance records of alcohol being sold.

These surveillance records could then be used in civil criminal investigations.

H.B. 247 , sponsored by Rep. Ken Ivory, R-Salt Lake, requires certain alcohol licensees to retain video surveillance records and certify the video surveillance and other records are properly made and maintained to qualify for license renewal.

The proposed bill also requires that these licensees retain records relevant to a criminal or civil action for at least two years after receiving notice of the action.

According to Ivory’s website , this bill was created after 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was killed in a hit-and-run by a drunk driver while riding his bike home from a West Jordan grocery store last April.

The driver, 50-year-old Mason Ohms, had reportedly been drinking at a bar for six hours before getting behind the wheel. Ohms was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison earlier this week.

“This bill provides needed clarification and updates to the existing Alcohol Control Act to protect lives from retailers serving to intoxicated persons,” said a statement from Ivory. “When a crash occurs, justice and fairness can only be served for all by a complete and timely investigation that includes the collection of all the evidence.”

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter