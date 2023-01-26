ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Quinn to remain in Dallas as Cowboys DC

By Josh Clark, Matt Galatzan
You've got to hand it to him -- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is quite the salesman.

For the second straight offseason, Dan Quinn, one of the hottest names on the head coaching market, will remain in Dallas as the defensive coordinator.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news of Quinn's decision.

Quinn was in the running for the head coaching positions in Arizona, Denver and Indianapolis but elected to pass on those opportunities because of his desire to win a Super Bowl in Dallas. According to Pelissero, Quinn "informed interested teams that he is staying" with the Cowboys on Thursday.

News of Quinn staying with Dallas came moments after Mike McCarthy finished up his end-of-season press conference with the media, but McCarthy was still around to express his excitement about Quinn's decision to return.

“We're all extremely excited to have Dan back. This is big for us. It gives us continuity, " said McCarthy, according to Todd Archer of ESPN . Definitely what we've accomplished the last two years, building off of that. Frankly, on a personal note, I can’t tell you how thankful I am. ... Clearly, Dan is a position to be selective. I’m extremely excited about the decision.”

In his first year in Dallas, Quinn resurrected a historically bad Cowboys defensive unit and nearly turned them into one of the top units in the NFL in 2021 overnight.

The defense was even better this season before some key players went down with injuries. And despite the injuries, the Cowboys still had a top-5 scoring defense and a top-10 total defense in the regular season.

The Cowboys' defense also ranked No. 2 in the NFL in turnover margin and led the league with 33 takeaways.

