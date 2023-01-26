ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make Valentine’s Dinner for 4 for only $40

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)— Spread the love without draining your bank account. Grayce Anderson from Bee-ing Together on Instagram came to the kitchen to show us the perfect Valentine’s dinner. Serve 4 people for only $40 with this honey mustard rack of lambs and ganache petite fours!
Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
New restaurant emblematic of West Valley City's multicultural richness

WEST VALLEY CITY — The first time Spencer Langi tried a Colombian empanada as an adult, he immediately questioned why he had never had one before. He's had similar experiences with foods from a variety of cultures over the years, ranging from Mexican birria tacos to Vietnamese lemongrass pork and chicken. Now he's hoping to share those flavors with Utahns at his new restaurant, Cafe Limon, in West Valley City.
Chip dipper alert: BLT Party Dip

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Whether you’re gathering with family and friends to cheer on your favorite team during The Big Game, or watching The Oscars on Sunday, March 12th right here on ABC4… the real star of the party is the chip dip! This delicious, super easy to make cold BLT Dip is definitely an award-winner and crowd pleaser. Enjoy!
WB’s Eatery: Your One Stop-Shop to Kick your Craving

OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – From breakfast to dinner, WB’s Eatery has everything, including vegetarian food, full-course meals, and even non-alcoholic drinks. Anything you could want is here, and Vivi Wanderley-Britt joined us to talk about the. Vivi’s goal with WB’s Eatery is to have something for...
SMALL PLATES, BIG FLAVORS A Scrumptious Visit to Eva

Before attending a show at the Eccles Theater in downtown SLC recently, my wife and I popped into one of our favorite neighborhood bistros for a bite to eat: Eva. Named for his great grandmother, Eva Coombs, Chef/Owner Charlie Perry opened Eva in early 2009 and it’s been a popular downtown dine-and-drink spot since Day 1. Perry has said that his passion for organic foods and cooking was inspired by his great grandmother.
Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition

HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
Cat Cafes and Haunted Mansions—Salt Lake’s Most Obscure Places

The Salt Lake Valley is known for its beautiful mountains and impressive religious sites. However, if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find some hidden gems that you, as well as your friends and family, don’t want to miss out on. Here are six of those unique and obscure places that you can add to your bucket list!
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
