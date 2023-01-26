Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
ABC 4
These Cranberry Goat Cheese Pastry Bites are the Perfect Appetizer
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for the perfect dinner party appetizer? Well we have the pastry for you! This delicious combination of sweet and savory into a cranberry goat cheese pastry will leave your guests drooling. Ingredients:. · 1/2 Box Puff Pastry.
ABC 4
Make Valentine’s Dinner for 4 for only $40
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)— Spread the love without draining your bank account. Grayce Anderson from Bee-ing Together on Instagram came to the kitchen to show us the perfect Valentine’s dinner. Serve 4 people for only $40 with this honey mustard rack of lambs and ganache petite fours!
ABC 4
Summer Fashion Show in Salt Lake City For Those Who Want to Make Their Mark
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – If you have a passion for fashion, then you are going to love the Utah Pacific Fashion Show coming up this summer. Afa Ah Loo and Benjamin Powell, co-founders of the show, joined us to talk about the inspiration behind the show.
ABC 4
Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
ksl.com
New restaurant emblematic of West Valley City's multicultural richness
WEST VALLEY CITY — The first time Spencer Langi tried a Colombian empanada as an adult, he immediately questioned why he had never had one before. He's had similar experiences with foods from a variety of cultures over the years, ranging from Mexican birria tacos to Vietnamese lemongrass pork and chicken. Now he's hoping to share those flavors with Utahns at his new restaurant, Cafe Limon, in West Valley City.
ABC 4
Chip dipper alert: BLT Party Dip
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Whether you’re gathering with family and friends to cheer on your favorite team during The Big Game, or watching The Oscars on Sunday, March 12th right here on ABC4… the real star of the party is the chip dip! This delicious, super easy to make cold BLT Dip is definitely an award-winner and crowd pleaser. Enjoy!
ABC 4
WB’s Eatery: Your One Stop-Shop to Kick your Craving
OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – From breakfast to dinner, WB’s Eatery has everything, including vegetarian food, full-course meals, and even non-alcoholic drinks. Anything you could want is here, and Vivi Wanderley-Britt joined us to talk about the. Vivi’s goal with WB’s Eatery is to have something for...
ksl.com
'A culinary movement': 11 Utah restaurants, chefs named James Beard semifinalists
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah historically hasn't been revered as a culinary hotbed, but the tides may be changing. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced that 11 Utah restaurants and chefs have been named semifinalists for prestigious awards. Chefs at five Utah restaurants were named semifinalists for "best...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, is known for its picturesque mountains and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it's also home to a number of notable celebrities. From entrepreneurs to actors, musicians, and athletes, these individuals have made their mark in various fields and industries.
utahstories.com
SMALL PLATES, BIG FLAVORS A Scrumptious Visit to Eva
Before attending a show at the Eccles Theater in downtown SLC recently, my wife and I popped into one of our favorite neighborhood bistros for a bite to eat: Eva. Named for his great grandmother, Eva Coombs, Chef/Owner Charlie Perry opened Eva in early 2009 and it’s been a popular downtown dine-and-drink spot since Day 1. Perry has said that his passion for organic foods and cooking was inspired by his great grandmother.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
ksl.com
Wild West meets ski racing in Skijoring Utah competition
HEBER CITY — More than 300 skiers and snowboarders wearing cowboy outfits, animal onesies and neon snowsuits raced while being pulled by horse riders through a slalom course in Heber City on Friday and Saturday. "I love how the horse goes quick and you're just able to feel what...
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
ABC 4
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
ksl.com
County opens warming center after Salt Lake homeless advocates build unsanctioned tent
SALT LAKE CITY — The makeshift door of the tent shifted with hesitation, before being fully pushed aside by cold fingers as an unsheltered person entered to seek warmth Monday afternoon. A wind chill warning issued by the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City on Saturday predicted dangerously...
ksl.com
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
binghamprospector.org
Cat Cafes and Haunted Mansions—Salt Lake’s Most Obscure Places
The Salt Lake Valley is known for its beautiful mountains and impressive religious sites. However, if you dig a little deeper, you’ll find some hidden gems that you, as well as your friends and family, don’t want to miss out on. Here are six of those unique and obscure places that you can add to your bucket list!
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
