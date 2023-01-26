ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Travon Free & Martin Roe Sign With CAA, Set Jerry Bruckheimer-Produced Adaptation Of S.A. Cosby Bestseller ‘Razorblade Tears’ For Paramount As Next Project

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPzP8_0kSdxYN500

EXCLUSIVE : Fast-rising filmmakers Travon Free and Martin Roe have signed with CAA for representation, at the same time announcing the Paramount Pictures film Razorblade Tears , based on the New York Times bestselling novel by S.A. Cosby, as their next project.

The pic marking their narrative feature directorial debut will be produced by Top Gun: Maverick ‘s Jerry Bruckheimer. The story follows Ike and Buddy Lee, two ex-cons with little else in common other than a criminal past and a love for their dead sons, who band together in their desperate desire for revenge. In their quest to do better for their sons in death than they did in life, the pair of hardened men will confront their own prejudices about their sons and each other, as they rain down vengeance upon those who hurt their boys.

Flatiron Books published Razorblade Tears in July 2021. In addition to directing, Free and Roe will rewrite the script — working from an original draft by Charm City Kings ‘ Sherman Payne.

The pair most recently wrapped production on the upcoming Bishop Sycamore football documentary BS High , which will bow on HBO and HBO Max at a date that’s not yet been disclosed. (Free also produced the Oscar-shortlisted documentary short 38 at the Garden on NBA trailblazer Jeremy Lin, with that film from Frank Chi bowing on HBO Max last fall.)

A pivotal moment in the careers of Free and Roe came when the Netflix-acquired short Two Distant Strangers , which they wrote and directed — speaking to racially-motivated police violence in the year of George Floyd’s murder — won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short. The duo also recently claimed a Sports Emmy for writing and directing What Agnes Saw , a short film about a 100-year-old Olympian, which was played as part of the opening ceremony during last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Free recently sold wrote an untitled spy thriller which was picked up by Apple in a multi-studio bidding war and has Idris Elba set to star, with Simon Kinberg producing. He’s also known for his work in television, as a producer or supervising producer on such series as Harlem , Wilmore , Black Monday and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee , which earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, as well as A ny Given Wednesday , Camping , and most recently, Winning Time for HBO and Adam McKay. Free was previously a staff writer for The Daily Show , winning an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2015.

Through his commercial production company Dirty Robber, of which he is the Founder and Creative Director, Roe has directed, exec produced, and helped create the docuseries Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Camera for Apple, Breaking2 for National Geographic, We Are the Champions and Heist for Netflix, and Tom vs. Time for Facebook, which earned him a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary, among others.

Free continues to be represented by AGI Entertainment Media & Management and Jared Levine at Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Roe by 3 Arts and Matthew Levy at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Anna Faris Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
Deadline

‘Bad Boys 4’ In Pre-Production, Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Celebrate On Social Media

Today on social media, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that they’re definitely reteaming for a fourth Bad Boys movie which is in early pre-production at the studio with Bad Boys for Life Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner.  Before Covid shut everything down in March 2020, the third movie, Bad Boys for Life, made over $426M WW. With a domestic 4-day opening of $73M, Bad Boys for Life notched the second best MLK weekend ever. Altogether, the Bad Boys franchise counts $840.7M at the global box office. Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for...
Deadline

DC Bosses “Didn’t Fire” Henry Cavill; Talk Fate Of Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Filmmakers & More In New Universe

When new DC Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran took their new posts last fall, there was a lot of agita in town with their swift decisions. This included the axing of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3, pausing the future of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, and subtracting Henry Cavill from their new Superman Legacy movie after the actor (with Warner Bros) announced his return on social as the Man of Steel and appeared in Black Adam. Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’...
Deadline

British Podcast Outfit Novel Secures $6.2M To Push Into TV & Film Adaptations

EXCLUSIVE: British podcasting outfit Novel is hoping to helm the next generation of podcast-to-screen adaptations after securing £5M ($6.2M) of investment from  growth capital investor VGC Partners. Novel, which calls itself the UK’s fastest-growing independent podcast company, has now closed its Series A round of funding and VGC is sole investor. On the horizon for The Bellingcat Podcast and Superhero Complex outfit is a drive to establish a network of originals and adapt podcast IP into TV and film projects. Deadline revealed Universal Studio Group Acquisitions exec Neil Krishnan was joining Novel to oversee the TV and film push in October. The £5M...
Deadline

James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More

In the midst of their third month as newly appointed DC co-Bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran finally revealed their plans for an inter-connective universe for the comic book giant spanning largely film and TV in a strategy unlike the Warner Bros. brand has ever had before. Entitled Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters”, a portion of what will unfold between 2025-2027 includes five movies including the Gunn-penned Superman Legacy, a new Batman and Robin title, The Brave and the Bold, a Swamp Thing feature, and films centering around Supergirl and the deeper universe DC rogue squad The Authority. On...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Deadline

Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88

Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
FULLERTON, CA
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off”

“Extra” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father. Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie. “She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me...
thedigitalfix.com

Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3

Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy