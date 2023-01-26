Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Related
KIMA TV
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton, Washington earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people who...
KIMA TV
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
KIMA TV
Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire
SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
KIMA TV
Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January
SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
KIMA TV
Road rage leads to stabbing, baseball bat attack outside Seattle grocery store
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two drivers got into a road rage altercation in a grocery store parking lot in northwest Seattle Monday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 9900 block of Holman Road Northwest in the parking lot of the QFC grocery store.
KIMA TV
Fires in abandoned homes pose unique risk to firefighters. Here's how
KENT, Wash. — In a single day, Puget Sound Fire said squatters caused fires at two abandoned homes in Kent. The structures were next door to one other. The first fire occurred early Sunday morning at an abandoned home in the 26000 block of 116th Avenue Southeast. Less than 24 hours later, a similar fire gutted an abandoned home next door.
KIMA TV
Doctors from UW Medicine encouraging boosters for pregnancy
Tri-Cities Wash. — Doctors at UW Medicine are making a case for Covid-19 boosters during pregnancy. Doctors and health leaders encourage women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to consider increasing their protection from covid-19 with a Bivalent booster shot. Doctors say there is a misconception that...
KIMA TV
Woman killed, man injured in Marysville RV fire
MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in Marysville Sunday night. Crews with the Marysville Fire District responded to the fire off 41st Avenue Northeast just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire district said the RV was “fully engulfed” in flames when firefighters arrived.
Comments / 0