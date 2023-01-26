ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record number of guns found in carry-on bags at Sea-Tac airport in January

SEATTLE — An alarming trend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit another new record this week. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents discovered two more guns in carry-on bags at the airport's security checkpoints on Sunday, the agency reported Monday. The TSA said the two guns discovered Sunday raised the total...
Fires in abandoned homes pose unique risk to firefighters. Here's how

KENT, Wash. — In a single day, Puget Sound Fire said squatters caused fires at two abandoned homes in Kent. The structures were next door to one other. The first fire occurred early Sunday morning at an abandoned home in the 26000 block of 116th Avenue Southeast. Less than 24 hours later, a similar fire gutted an abandoned home next door.
Doctors from UW Medicine encouraging boosters for pregnancy

Tri-Cities Wash. — Doctors at UW Medicine are making a case for Covid-19 boosters during pregnancy. Doctors and health leaders encourage women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to consider increasing their protection from covid-19 with a Bivalent booster shot. Doctors say there is a misconception that...
Woman killed, man injured in Marysville RV fire

MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 50s was found dead inside an RV that caught fire in Marysville Sunday night. Crews with the Marysville Fire District responded to the fire off 41st Avenue Northeast just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire district said the RV was “fully engulfed” in flames when firefighters arrived.
