ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

U.S. Museums, Universities Still Hold Remains of Indigenous People, Investigation Finds

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhDCS_0kSdwUA400

ProPublica ’s “ Repatriation Project” has revealed that several museums and universities across the U.S. hold the remains of Indigenous people in their permanent collections three decades after a U.S. law was passed requiring their return.

The project, conducted jointly with NBC News , includes a public database cataloging an estimated 100,000 Native American remains that are held in collections spanning museums, universities, and government agencies.

The investigation examines an apparent lull in national repatriation efforts after the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) was passed in 1990. The legal move forced museums in the U.S. backed with government funding to review their collections for Indigenous remains and initiate their returns.

The investigation found that some museums have utilized a legal loophole in the NAGPRA act that allows requests for items labeled by museum officials as “culturally unidentifiable” to be indefinitely stalled.

News of the project’s findings came a few months after the U.S. Interior Department released proposed changes to the 1990 legislation following a years-long consultation effort with more than 600 U.S. tribes. The proposal, issued in October 2022, is focused on shifting the 30-year-old standard by asking museums to defer to tribal representatives when it comes to the significance of unidentified materials that are the subject of return requests.

Some institutions have responded to the investigation’s findings. New York State Museum has said it is currently in talks with Indigenous tribe representative in New York to carry out its returns under NAGPRA. The Brooklyn Museum said it holds two remains that are potentially of Native American heritage, but that they are culturally unidentified, according to a report by Hyperallergic . The American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan reportedly holds the largest number of Native American remains in New York, with 3,500 sets of remains in their collection.

Universities have responded as well. Stanford, which reportedly holds 36 Native American remains, contested ProPublica ’s presentation of the data on the number of returns they’ve made since the 1990 legislation. The university pointed out that the ProPublica report does not account for the number of remains that were returned outside of the NAGPRA purview. Stanford, which oversees an anthropological lab that housed the remains, says it returned more than 1,000 remains prior to 1990.

The project’s findings come as calls for the decolonization of Western institutions have increased in recent years. Along with that trend has come a renewed focus on institutions that hold human remains.

The Pitts River Museum in Oxford, England, for example, holds a large collection of ethnographic materials, and has recently removed human remains from display. Since 2020, it has been disclosing obligations to Indigenous communities in public texts. Other advocates have called for university museums to deaccession holdings of the remains of enslaved people.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met

The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
ARTnews

In Controversial Move, British Museums Will Avoid Using ‘Mummy’ to Describe Mummified Remains

The British Museum in London, the National Museums of Scotland and the Great North Museum: Hancock have decided to change when they use the term “mummy” as part of a broader re-examination of how exhibits are described, labeled, and presented to the public. Instead, they will use “mummified remains of” or “mummified person”, to describe the Egyptian artifacts whenever possible. ...
ARTnews

2,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus with Human Remains Uncovered in Istanbul

A Roman era sarcophagus was discovered during the demolition and excavation of an Istanbul apartment complex in the city’s Büyükçekmece district in Turkey, according to a report Tuesday in Hurriyet Daily News. Human bones were found among a tomb made of carved stone. Two archaeologists and an anthropologist from the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate examined the site and removed the human remains. They also determined that the nearly 2,000-year-old tomb dated to the Roman period. The sarcophagus was later lifted out of the site with a crane, after which it was taken to the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate. Istanbul has been part of...
ARTnews

Amid Poland’s Push to Reclaim Lost Art, Spanish Museum Returns Two Looted Paintings

A museum in Spain has relinquished two 15th-century icons attributed to the school of a Flemish master after they were deemed to have been looted from Poland by Nazi forces. According to Poland’s culture ministry, the government contacted Spain’s Museum of Pontevedra in 2020 to say that its collection included Nazi loot. The museum officials swiftly agreed to transfer them to Poland, a legal process that can take years to be finalized.  The works, titled Mater Dolorosa (Mother of Sorrows) and Ecce Homo, were initially believed to have been painted by Dieric Bouts, a renowned Flemish painter born in 1410. Later research found both to be...
MinnPost

America’s biggest museums fail to return Native American human remains

As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country

Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
FLORIDA STATE
dornob.com

Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome

The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
ARTnews

ARTnews

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy