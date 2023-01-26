ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at...
SHALLOTTE, NC
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and bluegrass artist Alison Krauss headed to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park has announced that Robert Plant & Alison Krauss will perform with JD McPherson on May 10. Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and bluegrass musician Alison Krauss have reunited for the album “Raise The Roof” after their 2007 album with T Bone Burnett titled “Raising Sand,” per the LA Times.
WILMINGTON, NC

