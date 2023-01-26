Read full article on original website
Neighbors concerned about well water quality after hog farm releases animal waste into nearby creek
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Neighbors in the Ammon area are concerned about their drinking water after thousands of gallons of animal waste were released into a nearby creek. “It was a really unpleasant smell of, like, fecal matter,” said Anthony Jimenez, who lives just half a mile from...
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
Sheriff’s office finds handgun during search off the Cape Fear River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that its dive team helped detectives with a search off the Cape Fear River and found a handgun. “The handgun is now being sent to process to verify that it is a part of the investigation,” said the office in a release on Jan. 31.
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) – White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local...
Wilmington woman wins $200,000, plans to use winnings to support family
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Natalie Carraway of Wilmington won a $200,000 prize while playing the Hot 5′s game. According to the announcement, Carraway had told others the Hot 5′s top prize would be hers. “I kept saying I was going...
Wilmington Police Department investigating robbery at Hardee’s on S 17th St
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department units are currently on the scene of a robbery that occurred at the Hardee’s store location on S 17th St. No arrests have been confirmed at this time. WECT had a crew on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. This...
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at...
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and bluegrass artist Alison Krauss headed to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park has announced that Robert Plant & Alison Krauss will perform with JD McPherson on May 10. Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and bluegrass musician Alison Krauss have reunited for the album “Raise The Roof” after their 2007 album with T Bone Burnett titled “Raising Sand,” per the LA Times.
