WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO