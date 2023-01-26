ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Netflix, Fox, Bleacher Report, Coachella Music Festival On Very Long List Of FTX Creditors In Crypto Firm Bankruptcy

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ir7N_0kSdvBfi00

A parade of media and tech companies are apparently owed money by FTX along with hundreds of other creditors, according to an extensive list that runs from banks, insurers, hedge funds, airlines and hotels to universities, federal agencies and every state in the nation from Alabama to Wyoming.

Creditors run 116 pages of small print in a bankruptcy filing in Delaware by the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange.

Media and entertainment names include Netflix, Fox, CAA Sports, WME Entertainment, Turner, Bleacher Report, Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Sirius XM and the Coachella Music Festival. Other creditors run the gamut from Amazon to Apple, Amtrak and AT&T, Comcast to Conde Nast, Google to Goldman Sachs to Gamestop, Meta to Marriott to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Mercedes Benz to the Miami Heat Charitable Foundation. Twitter is there, Time Magazine and Thompson Reuters. There’s Peloton, The Container Store, the Nasdaq, U.S. Department of Labor, the DOJ. Verizon and Virgin Atlantic. WeWork. League of Legends Championship Series. Reddit, The Real Deal.

The list, called a “credit matrix” is alphabetical with no dollar figures or explanation of what’s owed, just names and mailing addresses. It’s required in bankruptcies. Entities listed haven’t necessarily filed claims against FTX, the once hot Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange founded and run by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) that collapsed in spectacular fashion and filed for Chapter 11 in November. It is said to owe some $3 billion to a million creditors. The names of individual investors have mostly been redacted.

Separately, Bankman-Fried was indicted for fraud last month and is under house arrest at his parent’s home in California. He pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts and a trial is set for October in the Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors say he stole FTX customer funds to cover losses at his hedge fund, called Alameda Research, and to fund luxury purchases and donations to political campaigns. Two of his former executives at FTX/Alameda have pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy and are cooperating with prosecutors.

Larry David and sports stars Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, Naomi Osaka, and others had all promoted FTX. They are named as defendants in a class action lawsuit against the firm filed in the Southern District of Florida.

This has in fact become a Hollywood story. Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have teamed up with Hunters creator David Weil on a series about the collapsed bitcoin business and its embattled Bankman-Fried for Amazon . And Apple was eyeing the rights to Michael Lewis’ upcoming book on the topic after the Moneyball author spent six months with SBF.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lisa Loring Dies: Actor & Original Wednesday Addams Was 64

Lisa Loring, best known for bringing Wednesday Addams to life in The Addams Family sitcom in the mid-1960s, has died. She was 64. Loring’s close friend Laure Jacobson shared in a Facebook post news of her death on January 28 after the actor was taken off life support following “a massive stroke.” “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Apologizes For Screaming At Larsa Pippen During The ‘RHOM’ Season 5 Reunion: “I Don’t Like Screaming At Women”

Andy Cohen sat with the stars of The Real Housewives of Miami to film the Season 5 reunion and things got seemingly heated. The Watch What Happens Live host took to social media to apologize to Larsa Pippen after he raised his voice at her. “Still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa in my bing card today,” he shared on his Instagram Stories from the set of the RHOM Season 5 reunion. Pippen is heard asking the late-night show host if he was going to apologize to which he obliged and said, “I’m sorry Larsa.” RHOM co-star Marysol Patton is then...
Deadline

Eva Green Says ‘A Patriot’ Could Have Killed Her Career During Court Battle With Movie’s Producers

James Bond star Eva Green has said she feared making A Patriot could have killed her career as she took the stand in a legal battle with White Lantern Films, producer of the doomed British movie. Green, whose credits include 2006’s Casino Royale and Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, is suing White Lantern and SMC Speciality Finance for $1 million, the fee she says she is owed due to the collapse of the project in 2019. Green was due to star in and executive produce the pic. Speaking at the High Court in London, Green said the script for A Patriot was one...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy