CNBC Schedules ‘Last Call’ With Brian Sullivan In Evening Slot After Cancellation Of Shepard Smith Newscast

By Ted Johnson
 4 days ago
CNBC is filling the 7 PM ET hour with Last Call , a business show that will be anchored by Brian Sullivan and explore money, culture and policy.

The new show occupies the old time slot of The News with Shepard Smith , the newscast that was canceled in November.

CNBC President KC Sullivan, who wants the network to focus on its core area of business and financial news, announced the new show in a memo to staff, along with a series of other changes to the CNBC lineup.

“Through panels, debates and newsmakers, Last Call will not only deliver fresh takes on the biggest business topics of the day, but also shine a light on the other important stories that our viewers may have missed, all with an eye on what’s going to matter to the markets the next day,” he wrote.

He also said that the network would produce more documentaries and specials in primetime, when the network runs reality shows like Shark Tank , Undercover Boss and American Greed.

Among the other changes: Sara Eisen will move from Closing Bell to co-anchor the 10 AM ET hour of Squawk on the Street , joining Carl Quintanilla and David Faber. Scott Wapner moves from Closing Bell: Overtime to Closing Bell at 3 PM ET. while continuing to host Halftime Report . Morgan Brennan moves from Squawk on the Street to co-anchor Closing Bell: Overtime with Jon Fortt. Michael Santoli, senior markets commentator, will appear on that show from the NYSE. Frank Holland will anchor Worldwide Exchange . Squawk on the Street also will expand another hour at 11 AM ET, replacing Tech Check , which will now be featured as branded segments throughout the day.

The changes will take effect at the end of February.

In 2022, Fox Business averaged 215,000 total viewers and CNBC posted 211,000 during the 9 AM-4 PM ET market hours. In the 25-54 demo, CNBC averaged 42,000 and Fox Business 22,000, according to figures from Nielsen.

In total day, CNBC averaged 155,000 and Fox Business posted 134,000. In the 25-54 demo, CNBC averaged 36,000 to Fox Business with 14,000.

