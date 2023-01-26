ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Archbishop said progress on same-sex marriage in CoE will be glacial – Toksvig

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9R4q_0kSduIt000

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby conceded that progress on the issue of same-sex marriage in the Church of England would be “glacial”, Sandi Toksvig has said.

The comedian revealed she had met Welby for their “long-promised coffee” and that the meeting had been “calm and considered”, but that the Church’s current position was “untenable”.

In a video released online following their chat, Toksvig said it was clear the “Church of England and the society it purports to represent are not remotely in step”.

Their meeting comes after she expressed her dismay last year that Welby had reaffirmed the validity of a 1998 declaration by the church that gay sex was a sin.

The Archbishop recently said he welcomed the Church of England’s proposals to bless same-sex married couples but said he will not personally carry them out due to his “pastoral responsibility for the whole communion”.

“Yesterday I went to have coffee, tea, actually, with the Archbishop of Canterbury, not a sentence I thought would ever come out of my mouth,” Toksvig said in her video.

“From our very calm and considered conversation yesterday, it is very clear that the State’s Church of England and the society it purports to represent are not remotely in step.

“Justin was keen for me to see that they are moving forward, but conceded that any progress, as I would see it, if it happens at all, will be glacial.”

Toksvig said it was also “very clear” that opposing factions of the worldwide Anglican Communion were being “in part held together at the expense of the human rights of the LGBT+ community”.

“It’s not okay. And I said so,” she said.

She continued: “I asked Justin if he could just come out. I don’t mean to make a surprise announcement about his sexuality, but come out as a gay ally.

“Basically, to come up for love, love for all without exceptions, and not the current Orwellian position, where it would seem we are all created equal, but some are more equal than others.

“I hope that will happen, but I do not intend to wait upon the church.

“In the next few weeks, I will be reaching out to the LGBT+ community and all our allies to see what can be done.

“The present position is untenable. In the meantime, please. Let’s all come out for love.”

Last week the Church of England said this week it will allow same-sex couples to come to church for services including prayers of dedication, thanksgiving and God’s blessing following a legal marriage ceremony.

A pastoral letter penned by Bishops of the Church and published on Friday also issued a formal apology for the Church of England’s historic rejection and exclusion of LGBT+ people.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

King Charles’ comments about choosing a wife resurface following Harry’s claims about royal family marriages

King Charles III’s decades-old comments about picking a wife have resurfaced following Prince Harry’s claims about marriages in the royal family.In a recent video posted to TikTok, user @icon_vintage shared a snippet of the royal’s 1969 interview with BBC-Independent Television. The conversation featured the now-king as a 20-year-old and took place days before he was officially crowned the Prince of Wales.The video began with the young prince sharing his thoughts, at the time, about how difficult it was for him to choose a woman to marry.“When you marry in my position you’re going to marry somebody who perhaps one...
The Independent

Church of England sheds light on 'shameful' slave trade ties

Three centuries ago, an enslaved person in Virginia wrote to a leader of the Church of England, begging to be released from “this cruel bondage.” There was no reply from the church, which at the time was accumulating a tidy profit from the trans-Atlantic slave trade.The handwritten letter from 1723 — whose author says they must remain anonymous for fear they will “swing upon the gallows tree” if exposed — has gone on display in London as part of efforts by the Anglican church to reckon with its historic complicity in slavery.“It’s a very poignant document, and also extraordinarily...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Schools out: 200,000 teachers to strike in biggest shutdown for three decades

Parts of the country will effectively grind to a halt on “Walkout Wednesday” as around 200,000 teachers take part in their largest strike for three decades, closing classrooms in 85 per cent of schools. In total, half a million teachers, university staff, train drivers, Border Force workers, civil servants and security guards are predicted to take part in a coordinated day of industrial action. NHS patients and nursery children also risk being disproportionately affected as staff, many of them women, are forced to stay home to look after their own school-age pupils, experts have warned. Most trains in England...
The Independent

SNP leadership says gender reform Bill ‘in no way related’ to trans prison row

Scotland’s blocked gender reforms and the debate over where trans women should be imprisoned are “completely detached”, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said.The Aberdeen South MP said the two issues were “not related”, arguing that the prisons issue related to a “very small number of people”.Transgender woman Isla Bryson, the 31-year-old who raped two women while identifying as a man, was sent to Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling in a placement that caused public uproar.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was later forced to come to Holyrood to state that no transgender prisoner with a history of violence against women...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan may attend King Charles' coronation for one person

It has not been confirmed whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend King Charles III’s coronation, but a royal source has claimed that there will be an added incentive for the couple to attend the ceremony.The commentator told The Mirror that Prince Harry and Meghan are close with Princess Eugenie, and may have been among the first family members to hear the news of her pregnancy.“If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie,” the source claimed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan supporters defend Archewell foundation after critics ask where $10m has gone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s supporters have defended the couple’s Archewell Foundation after critics asked for further insight into the organisation’s funds.On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable foundation released its 2020-2022 Impact Report, in which it detailed the money raised since the organisation was founded in 2020.According to the 24-page report, the Archewell Foundation has raised and given away millions to charitable causes such as those that support vaccine equity and refugee resettlement.“Since its founding in 2020 by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Archewell Foundation has built a growing body...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Barclay insists he is ‘engaging’ with unions as dispute shows no sign of resolve

The Health Secretary has insisted he is “engaging” with unions in the bitter dispute over pay as the NHS prepares for the biggest ever industrial action in its history.Steve Barclay said that discussions had been “constructive”, but the comments were made as the GMB union expressed “disappointment” that the minister could not find time to meet with ambulance staff in parliament on Tuesday.In under a week, the NHS in England is set to experience the biggest industrial action in history as nurses and ambulance staff walk out simultaneously on Monday.It will be the start of almost a week of strikes...
The Independent

Kate Garraway confronts Matt Hancock on his £320,000 I’m A Celebrity stint

Kate Garraway has confronted Matt Hancock on how families who were affected by his coronavirus policies felt about his decision to compete on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!It was recently revealed the former health secretary, 44, was paid £320,000 to appear on the ITV reality show last year, £10,000 of which he donated to charity.His stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister, MPs across the political spectrum and members of the public.During Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Garraway questioned Hancock on his decision to join the show and accept the money at...
The Independent

King Charles ‘in talks to break silence’ after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir

Palace aides are reportedly in talks with the BBC about King Charles III giving a tell-all interview to the broadcaster.The news comes as other reports claim that King Charles might be willing to make concessions with the Duke of Sussex to convince him to attend the coronation. It’s being alleged that palace aides are discussing the possibility of the monarch using an interview to share his side of the story, following Prince Harry’s revealing Netflix documentary with his wife Meghan, his memoir Spare and his series of interviews given to different broadcasting outlets earlier this month.In a string of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy