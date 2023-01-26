Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer’s office received a frantic call from a man who told them he had left an envelope — carrying "a sizable amount of money" — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.

He told them exactly where it was: on top of an emergency phone near the building’s entrance.

A search for the envelope, though, turned up nothing. They turned to security camera footage, which showed the envelope sitting in place for about 40 hours before being taken away by the wind.

The envelope didn't go far.

According to Kane County Connects, a Kane County mail clerk arriving for work Tuesday morning stumbled upon the envelope at the entrance, and she delivered it herself to the Kane County Treasurer’s Office mailbox.

“There are only 20 people on this campus that would’ve known what to do with it,” said Kane County Director of Capital Projects Marcus Smith.

For reference, Kane County hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram