Kane County, IL

Wind carries money-filled envelope, which was left outside, to Kane County government door

By Brandon Ison
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyVUx_0kSdu88z00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Kane County Treasurer’s office received a frantic call from a man who told them he had left an envelope — carrying "a sizable amount of money" — outside the Government Center in Geneva on the preceding Sunday.

He told them exactly where it was: on top of an emergency phone near the building’s entrance.

A search for the envelope, though, turned up nothing. They turned to security camera footage, which showed the envelope sitting in place for about 40 hours before being taken away by the wind.

The envelope didn't go far.

According to Kane County Connects, a Kane County mail clerk arriving for work Tuesday morning stumbled upon the envelope at the entrance, and she delivered it herself to the Kane County Treasurer’s Office mailbox.

“There are only 20 people on this campus that would’ve known what to do with it,” said Kane County Director of Capital Projects Marcus Smith.

For reference, Kane County hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 8

Anthony Wilson
4d ago

damn had I only known. 40 hours my golden ticket was just sitting there.. full covid mask, hoodie, sweats, and use a bike or walk away so no identifying information would be on camera. wouldve been perfect

