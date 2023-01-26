ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman with magic wand disturbs restaurant customers in Stafford County; deputies called

By Foster Meyerson
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office had a little fun when it released information Thursday, detailed the removal of a disorderly woman from Fatty’s Taphouse.

Deputies said they responded to the restaurant on Garrisonville Road around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived at the business, they encountered a woman with a wand who was creating a ruckus.

The woman eventually agreed to leave at the deputies’ request. She was not arrested, and no charge was filed against her.

In a news release about the incident, the sheriff’s office said deputies “did not have to transport a prisoner to Azkaban since they were able to successfully resolve the disturbance.” The released added that “no unforgivable curses had been cast and that there was no need to alert magical authorities”.

