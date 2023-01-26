ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

TROY (WWJ) -- A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan's "Super Drunk Law" after she was pulled over in Troy.

Shortly before 2 a.m. last Thursday, Troy police responded to a call about a silver SUV that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Big Beaver Road.

When officers arrived, they spotted a 2019 Cadillac XT5 still going in the wrong direction, with a 46-year-old woman behind the wheel.

When officers pulled her over, they "immediately smelled an odor of intoxicants" coming from the driver, according to the police report.

When questioned, police said the driver admitted to having three glasses of wine before she got behind the wheel.

The woman, identified as a Harrison Township resident, failed a series of sobriety tests before testing at a .198% BAC on a breathalyzer, police said.

She was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up where a chemical breath test showed .21%.

Under Michigan's Super Drunk Laws, drivers with a BAC more than twice the state's legal limit of .08% face stiffer penalties, including a possible jail term of up to 180 days if convicted.

The woman was issued a citation for Operating with a Blood Alcohol Content of .17% or More and Driving While License Not Valid.

The driver's name was not released.

WWJ News Radio

