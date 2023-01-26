Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
wnbjtv.com
Jackson residents prepare for winter weather
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Ace Hardware was busy today; people were searching for the things they needed to prepare for the storm that's brewing. “I am just getting prepared, just in case," said Molly Jawers. Molly Jawers got a bag of salt to make sure that her driveway is free of...
WBBJ
Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year
JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward. The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase. The school system says a...
WBBJ
VIDEO: Jackson home fire investigated as arson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports an arson in the Hub City. Around 10:30 Sunday evening, tipsters alerted us to a fire at a home in midtown Jackson. According to the JPD, the fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of Dancy Street. Video from...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
Covington Leader
Winter Storm Closures and Delays: Jan. 31, 2023
Several closures and delayed openings have been reported due to the ongoing ice storm. Here’s the current list (new additions since the last update are highlighted):. Tipton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Rosemark Academy...
WBBJ
School Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Lexington City Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Trinity Christian Academy. University School of Jackson. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date...
WBBJ
Fire in Trenton claims one life
TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud
Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
actionnews5.com
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/27/23 – 1/30/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/27/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/30/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
Shots fired incident under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
Dyer County deputy kills suspect after shots fired; TBI called
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by a deputy in Dyer County, TN, on Sunday. According to reports, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Carrie Street. The man fled the scene and was later found sitting in a pickup truck at a home on Beaver […]
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
Second round of freezing rain expected across Middle Tennessee
Another round of freezing rain, sleet and some snow is possible across Middle Tennessee Tuesday into Wednesday.
Comments / 0