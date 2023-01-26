ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
JACKSON, TN
wnbjtv.com

Jackson residents prepare for winter weather

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Ace Hardware was busy today; people were searching for the things they needed to prepare for the storm that's brewing. “I am just getting prepared, just in case," said Molly Jawers. Molly Jawers got a bag of salt to make sure that her driveway is free of...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Plans approved for new Pope School, construction begins this year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The plan for the new PreK-8 Pope School is moving forward. The Jackson-Madison County School System confirms zoning approval for the project has been received from the City of Jackson, and the new school is now entering its final design phase. The school system says a...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

VIDEO: Jackson home fire investigated as arson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports an arson in the Hub City. Around 10:30 Sunday evening, tipsters alerted us to a fire at a home in midtown Jackson. According to the JPD, the fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of Dancy Street. Video from...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Winter Storm Closures and Delays: Jan. 31, 2023

Several closures and delayed openings have been reported due to the ongoing ice storm. Here’s the current list (new additions since the last update are highlighted):. Tipton County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Christian Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Tipton Rosemark Academy...
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

School Closings: Tuesday, January 31

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Lexington City Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Trinity Christian Academy. University School of Jackson. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Fire in Trenton claims one life

TRENTON, Tenn. —A fire claims the life of one person. According to local law enforcement, a house fire in Trenton on January 27 left one person dead. Trenton Fire Chief, Mike Estes says the fire department received a call to a structure fire with possible occupants inside around 9:45 pm on Friday night.
TRENTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Register of Deeds warns residents of potential fraud

Weakley County Register of Deeds April Wright Jones wants to make citizens aware of information that is being solicited to homeowners. Jones says Tennessee Register of Deeds offices have recently been notified by landowners who have received “checks” in the mail for $199.00 that appear to come from a government office.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School

This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
DRESDEN, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Shots fired incident under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff Office’s deputies are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the county. Madison County deputies were called to Lost Creek Drive shortly before 9 p.m. for a shots fired call. When our crews arrived on the scene, several sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy