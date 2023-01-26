ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Citrus County Chronicle

Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window

Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished.
Citrus County Chronicle

Isco's move to Union Berlin called off, club says

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin's attempt to sign former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón fell apart Tuesday, with the German club saying the deal had been called off. The 30-year-old Isco had looked set to sign for Union as a free agent after undergoing a medical in Berlin on the final day of the transfer window, but club officials then announced that the deal had collapsed.
Citrus County Chronicle

Bayern signs João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich bolstered its struggling team with the loan signing of Portugal left back João Cancelo from Manchester City on Tuesday, the last day of the transfer period. The 28-year-old Cancelo joined “on an initial deal through to the end of the current season,” Bayern...
Citrus County Chronicle

Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk's N-word video

LONDON (AP) — An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media. The forward, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 million, was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year.
Citrus County Chronicle

Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles...
Citrus County Chronicle

Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions

MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly...

