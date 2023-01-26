Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Citrus County Chronicle
Big-spending Chelsea set for busy end to transfer window
Chelsea has already spent more in the January transfer window — around $225 million — than every club in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France combined. The London team might not be finished.
Citrus County Chronicle
Isco's move to Union Berlin called off, club says
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin's attempt to sign former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón fell apart Tuesday, with the German club saying the deal had been called off. The 30-year-old Isco had looked set to sign for Union as a free agent after undergoing a medical in Berlin on the final day of the transfer window, but club officials then announced that the deal had collapsed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern signs João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich bolstered its struggling team with the loan signing of Portugal left back João Cancelo from Manchester City on Tuesday, the last day of the transfer period. The 28-year-old Cancelo joined “on an initial deal through to the end of the current season,” Bayern...
Citrus County Chronicle
Apology issued after Chelsea player Mudryk's N-word video
LONDON (AP) — An apology has been issued on behalf of Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk after he appeared to use the N-word in a video posted on social media. The forward, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk this month in a deal worth $108 million, was reciting the lyrics to a song on TikTok in a post from last year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women's doubles title on Sunday. It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions
MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly...
Comments / 0