DALLAS (1080 KRLD) - Dallas Police have canceled an alert for two missing kids. Authorities say the children have been found safe.

11-year-old Jorge Carrasco and 7-year-old Mario Melgar were last seen on Monday outside a business on Montfort Drive near 635 this morning.

