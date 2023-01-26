Man, woman indicted in failed murder robbery of man on LI: officials

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (1010 WINS) – A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were indicted for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Long Island man, authorities announced Thursday.

Jordan Dekie and Emily Tague are both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempted robbery, according to County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

"These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal the victim’s belongings, but they also tried to rob him of his life,” Tierney said. “This cowardly and heinous act of violence will not be tolerated in Suffolk County, and as such, these individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

On the evening of December 12, 2022, the victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off, court filings state.

After arriving at Dekie’s home, the three sat idly in the victim’s car. A short time later, Dekie signaled to Tague, who then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, officials said.

Dekie, who also had a knife, allegedly attempted to forcibly remove the victim’s lanyard containing his car keys from his neck, and then proceeded to stab the victim multiple times.

The victim was able to wrestle the knife out of Dekie’s hand and escape from the vehicle, authorities said.

Both Dekie and Tague fled the scene.

The victim was severely injured was able to drive home and called 911.

Suffolk County Police Department and an ambulance arrived at the scene and the victim was transported to Huntington Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

Dekie and Tague were arrested at their homes a few days later.

Suffolk County Police Department officials obtained numerous text messages between Dekie and Tague allegedly outlining their plan to rob and murder the victim.

Additionally, Tague’s hairbrush was recovered from the victim’s vehicle.

Dekie was arraigned on Wednesday and ordered he e held on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

He is due back in court on March 2.

Tague was arraigned on Thursday and ordered she be held on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

She is also due back in court on March 2.