ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man, woman indicted in failed murder robbery of man on LI: officials

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cW7ys_0kSdnvyk00

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (1010 WINS) – A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were indicted for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Long Island man, authorities announced Thursday.

Jordan Dekie and Emily Tague are both charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, and attempted robbery, according to County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

"These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal the victim’s belongings, but they also tried to rob him of his life,” Tierney said. “This cowardly and heinous act of violence will not be tolerated in Suffolk County, and as such, these individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

On the evening of December 12, 2022, the victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off, court filings state.

After arriving at Dekie’s home, the three sat idly in the victim’s car. A short time later, Dekie signaled to Tague, who then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, officials said.

Dekie, who also had a knife, allegedly attempted to forcibly remove the victim’s lanyard containing his car keys from his neck, and then proceeded to stab the victim multiple times.

The victim was able to wrestle the knife out of Dekie’s hand and escape from the vehicle, authorities said.

Both Dekie and Tague fled the scene.

The victim was severely injured was able to drive home and called 911.

Suffolk County Police Department and an ambulance arrived at the scene and the victim was transported to Huntington Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

Dekie and Tague were arrested at their homes a few days later.

Suffolk County Police Department officials obtained numerous text messages between Dekie and Tague allegedly outlining their plan to rob and murder the victim.

Additionally, Tague’s hairbrush was recovered from the victim’s vehicle.

Dekie was arraigned on Wednesday and ordered he e held on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

He is due back in court on March 2.

Tague was arraigned on Thursday and ordered she be held on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

She is also due back in court on March 2.

Comments / 3

Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a portable heater and a tree stand from Lowes, located at 2796...
MEDFORD, NY
CBS New York

Catalytic converter thefts on L.I. more than quadrupled in 2022

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed on Long Island in 2022, according to new data.They more than quadrupled from the year before. Now, there's a high-profile call to bring in more focused, federal help. "It's roaring. It's like a helicopter instead of a car," said Matt Gitto, a New Hyde Park resident whose catalytic converter was ripped out. "It was around $2,400. I didn't have my car for a week, and definitely a hassle." It's a maddening nationwide crime, but the numbers show an out-of-control spike in Nassau County since 2019:2019: 12020: 1002021: 4722022: 2,292The numbers spiked in Suffolk County too:2021:...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
police1.com

N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
WADING RIVER, NY
longisland.com

Sixteen Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Recruits Sworn In

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office recently held a swearing in ceremony for sixteen new Deputy Sheriff Recruits at the Maxine S. Postal Auditorium in the Riverhead County Center. These new Deputy Sheriff Recruits will begin a rigorous six-month training program that includes instruction in firearms, emergency vehicle operations (EVOC),...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Flanders man facing charges including DWI, assault by auto, in Hoboken hit-and-run

A Flanders man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and assault by auto for a Hoboken hit-and-run on Saturday evening, police said. Paul Holt, 26, of Flanders, was charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, having an open container of alcohol, leaving the scene of accident, and failure to provide insurance, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
HOBOKEN, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy