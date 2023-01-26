Read full article on original website
Related
cgtlive.com
Solid Tumor Cell Therapy Combination Trial Cleared to Continue
There were no deaths or safety signals identified by the DSMB for the 3 treated patients in cohort 1. The Israeli Ministry of Health (IMOH) has cleared a phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05581719) investigating Enlivex’s Allocetra cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors for continuation, following a positive review from an independent data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) of data from the first cohort.1.
cgtlive.com
Multi-characteristic Opsin Gene Therapy Gets Second Fast Track for Retinal Degenerative Diseases
MCO-010 is in phase 2 clinical trials for treating retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Nanoscope Therapeutics’ multi-characteristic opsin (MCO) optogenetic gene therapy MCO-010 for the potential treatment of Stargardt disease.1. "We are pleased to receive the FDA's decision to grant Fast...
cgtlive.com
Rajni Agarwal-Hashmi, MD, on Safety Advantages of Gene Therapy in Fanconi Anemia Over SOC
The professor of pediatrics at Stanford Cancer Institute discussed recent data from clinical trials of the lentiviral gene therapy RP-L102. "The patient experience is quite different when patients go to transplant: the length of hospitalization, the immediate complications, and the follow ups, which are longer after transplant, and more intense. While, with the gene therapy protocol, a lot of it is avoided just by the absence of all the immunosuppressive and myeloablative agents that we have to give them.”
cgtlive.com
Senti Bio Prioritizes Logic Gated Cell Therapies
Positive preclinical data related to SENTI-202 and SENTI-401 were presented at conferences last year. Senti Bio will be prioritizing the development of its logic gated cell therapy candidates which are based on the company’s Gene Circuit technology, in particular SENTI-202 and SENTI-401, according to a corporate update.1. SENTI-202 is...
cgtlive.com
MSC Therapy Shows Promise in Diabetic Kidney Disease
No adverse events related to the infusions of stromal cells were reported. Orbsen Therapeutics’ ORBCEL, an investigational allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy being evaluated in the phase 1/2a NEPHSTROM clinical trial (NCT02585622) for the treatment of progressive diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), has generated promising safety and efficacy data in interim results from the study’s first cohort.
Comments / 0