The professor of pediatrics at Stanford Cancer Institute discussed recent data from clinical trials of the lentiviral gene therapy RP-L102. "The patient experience is quite different when patients go to transplant: the length of hospitalization, the immediate complications, and the follow ups, which are longer after transplant, and more intense. While, with the gene therapy protocol, a lot of it is avoided just by the absence of all the immunosuppressive and myeloablative agents that we have to give them.”

1 DAY AGO