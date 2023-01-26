Daily News editor dies suddenly

Robinson Daily News/Lawrenceville Daily Record Editor, Crystal Wimberly, has died. She was 41.

Wimberly died suddenly at her home Wednesday morning and an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine a cause of death.

Wimberly was a Lawrenceville native and was previously the news editor at the Daily Record before succeeding Tom Osborne as editor of both papers on Jan. 1, 2022, following his retirement.

Wimberly joined the Lawrenceville Daily Record in 2015, starting as a backup delivery van driver. She later moved up to reporter and succeeded Bill Richardson as editor there in September 2020.

She previously worked as a medical underwriter for United Healthcare. Wimberly was also heavily involved in Wreaths Across America in Lawrenceville.

“Crystal’s death is devastating, and her loss will be felt throughout Lawrence County for years to come,” Richardson told the Daily News. “In our time together, she put her nose to the grindstone every day and could be counted upon to help deliver the best daily newspaper possible.”

Richardson added Crystal was a devoted mother to her son, Mason.

“She was also the world’s No.1 mom and dedicated her life to her son,” Richardson said. “Words can’t express the sorrow I feel, and my thoughts go out to her family and her legions of friends”

Keven Zepezauer, President and CEO of Restoration News Media who manages the Daily News and Daily Record, said their newspaper family was heartbroken over the sudden loss of their colleague.

“We are devastated over this loss,” Zepezauer said. “Crystal cared deeply about the news industry and our thoughts and prayers go out to her son and her family.”

Osborne has returned to the Daily News on an interim basis while the company searches for a new editor.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Emmons, Macey, Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville.