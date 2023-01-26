Read full article on original website
LIVE: Netanyahu meets with Blinken in Jerusalem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday evening with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem. Blinken is also slated to meet with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and President Isaac Herzog, before traveling to Ramallah on Tuesday for a meeting with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas. The...
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Netanyahu: Blinken visit sign of ‘unbreakable’ US-Israel bond
The U.S.-Israel relationship is one of modern history’s great alliances, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today, after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We share common interests, which are growing by the day,” Netanyahu said. “We share common values; two strong democracies which will remain, I...
Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Saturday night to respond to two Palestinian terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat quickly and decisively. “Our response will be strong, swift and precise. Whoever tries to harm us—we will harm them and everyone who assists them,” said Netanyahu at a meeting of the Security Cabinet.
Bennett vows return to premiership, calls on US Jewry to ‘embrace’ Israel
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet vowed on Monday to return to politics, comparing himself to Yitzhak Rabin and Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom recaptured the premiership after lengthy periods out of office. “In Israel, we can be recycled. It never ends. Rabin was prime minister from ’74 to ’77...
Latin American legislators pledge support for Israel, urge adoption of IHRA definition of antisemitism
A group of pro-Israel legislators from across Latin America on Sunday urged countries in the region to the adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism and promote faith-based support for Israel in their countries. The meeting took on added significance as it came immediately after a...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night. The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon....
Abbas to US: Security cooperation with Israel will be restored
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas told CIA Director William Burns in Ramallah on Sunday that security cooperation with Israel will be restored, Channel 12 reported on Monday. Abbas announced on Jan. 26 that the P.A. would cease security cooperation following an IDF raid in Jenin in which nine people were...
Diaspora affairs minister: Palestinian Authority is a ‘neo-Nazi entity’
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli described on Sunday the Palestinian Authority as a “neo-Nazi entity” and an enemy of the Jewish state. “I see the Palestinian Authority as a neo-Nazi entity in its essence and outlook,” Chikli told Ynet. “We still do not have any peace agreement with it. It is an enemy entity, an entity that is antisemitic to its core, and we need to examine alternatives.”
Israeli democracy is ‘robust,’ former PM Naftali Bennett assures New Yorkers
(New York Jewish Week) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told an audience here that reports of the deaths of Israeli democracy are exaggerated, and urged American Jews to make their concerns known to the new far-right government rather than walk away. “There are a lot of foolish...
Muslim man postpones Torah burning protest outside of Israeli embassy in Sweden
(JTA) — A Muslim man put off a protest that would have involved burning a Torah scroll in front of Stockholm’s Israeli embassy this past weekend. The man, identified in reports only as a 34-year-old Egyptian writer living in Sweden, had reportedly received approval from Swedish authorities for the protest, which would have come in the wake of a far-right politician’s recent burning of a Quran outside of a mosque in Denmark.
Congressional Shoah commemoration focuses on Sephardim in the Far East
Several U.S. senators and representatives sponsored the fifth annual Congressional Holocaust Commemoration, held under the theme of “Jewish Refugees in the Far East and Beyond.”. Sephardic Heritage International-DC (SHIN-DC), which focuses on “Sephardic and other under-represented Jewish communities in international affairs,” organized Thursday’s event, held at the Hart Senate...
Israel and UAE trips inspire aspiring leaders
The economic and national security impacts of the Abraham Accords have received widespread attention. A lesser-explored theme is that the kids—or in this case young adults—are alright. Having checked in with JNS within the first 24 hours of arriving in Israel, some of the 40 undergraduate student leaders...
Germany returns 16th-century sculpture to heirs of Jewish owner
BERLIN (JTA) — A federal German cultural organization has returned a 16th-century sculpture to the heirs of its pre-war Jewish owner who faced Nazi persecution. The Berlin-based Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, or SPK (for Stiftung Preussischer Kulturbesitz), announced today that the “Maria Lactans” statuette depicting Mary nursing an infant Jesus would be given back to the family of German Jewish banker and entrepreneur Jakob Goldschmidt, who fled Nazi Germany soon after Hitler came to power.
Blinken: Military option on the table to prevent nuclear Iran
Washington prefers a diplomatic path forward with Iran, but everything—including the military option—is on the table, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday. In an interview with Al Arabiya‘s Nadia Bilbassy at the U.S. embassy in Cairo, Blinken said Iran had turned its back on a...
Netanyahu meets with mother of Hamas captive Avera Mengistu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday with Agurnesh Mengistu, the mother of Hamas captive Avera Mengistu. The periodic update comes after Hamas earlier this month released an undated video purportedly of the Israeli man, who crossed into the Gaza Strip on his own accord in 2014. “I am...
Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Saturday night approved a series of counter-terrorism measures in response to the two Palestinian attacks in Jerusalem over Shabbat. Seven people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist shooting on Friday night at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood. On Saturday morning, another Palestinian terrorist shot an Israeli father and son near the entrance to the City of David National Park adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City.
Israeli Cabinet approves sealing homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks
The Israeli Cabinet on Sunday adopted a proposal to seal the homes of terrorists who commit non-lethal attacks, with the policy to be applied to the home of the 13-year-old Palestinian who shot and seriously wounded two people in Jerusalem on Saturday. Muhammad Aliyat, of the capital’s Silwan/Shiloach neighborhood, shot...
