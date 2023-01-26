ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: January 3-5

Looking to hit the town this weekend but not sure what to do? We have some ideas. Have you ever found a look you adored on Pinterest and tried to recreate it? If you’re a DIYer, the Pinners Conference is the place for you. Pinners is Pinterest brought to life, with over one hundred Pinterest-based classes and 200 booths featuring all the supplies and items you need for DIY crafts, cooking, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday decorating, fashion, and so much more.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian chain eyes new Overland Park site

Mo’ Bettahs, a fast casual restaurant specializing in Hawaiian cuisine, is eyeing a new location in south Overland Park. The Utah-based chain is looking to open a new restaurant at 12005 Metcalf Ave. in the space previously occupied by Boston Market at the Southglen shopping center, according to city documents.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
TOPEKA, KS
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

1 Shot is all it takes

Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
OSKALOOSA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Head-on collision injures two KCK men

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
KANSAS CITY, KS

