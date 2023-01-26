Read full article on original website
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: January 3-5
Looking to hit the town this weekend but not sure what to do? We have some ideas. Have you ever found a look you adored on Pinterest and tried to recreate it? If you’re a DIYer, the Pinners Conference is the place for you. Pinners is Pinterest brought to life, with over one hundred Pinterest-based classes and 200 booths featuring all the supplies and items you need for DIY crafts, cooking, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday decorating, fashion, and so much more.
Downtown Shawnee strip wants to add restaurant, retail
Karra Brothers LLC, the owners behind the Merigold Plaza at 5919 Nieman Road, plan to redevelop their 16,000-square-foot retail strip.
kcur.org
Shawnee just installed a 13-foot sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok. Here's the story behind it
A 13-foot-tall sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok on his horse – created with the recommendation of Shawnee artist Charles Goslin – was installed at a prominent point along Shawnee Mission Parkway on Tuesday, just two days after Goslin’s death at age 91. Although the original concept for...
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
bluevalleypost.com
Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian chain eyes new Overland Park site
Mo’ Bettahs, a fast casual restaurant specializing in Hawaiian cuisine, is eyeing a new location in south Overland Park. The Utah-based chain is looking to open a new restaurant at 12005 Metcalf Ave. in the space previously occupied by Boston Market at the Southglen shopping center, according to city documents.
Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory
Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.
Kansas City-area teen captures photo of historic green comet
The Astronomical Society of Kansas City said 15-year-old Arsalaan Syed captured the comet “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)” through his telescope and iPhone.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
KAKE TV
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
Oleander Cafe pulls up stakes, moves to new location in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Oleander Cafe will have to look on the other side of town from now on. 27 News spoke with Zach Stanek, owner of the Oleander Cafe, about his recent decision to move out of his old spot at the Topeka Vendors Market to the west side of town. For […]
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
Wichita Eagle
Judge says Kansas erred, Johnson County girl will be removed from only home she’s known
In a strong rebuke of the leader of Kansas’ child welfare agency, a Wyandotte County judge ruled Friday that a 3-year-old girl should be placed in an adoptive home — not with the Gardner family where she’s lived her whole life. In her ruling, District Court Judge...
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
KCTV 5
Head-on collision injures two KCK men
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed recent law school graduate
KANSAS CITY —A judge sentenced a Kansas man to prison in connection with the June 2022 fatal crash at 75th and Ward Parkway that the defendant caused while driving intoxicated, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Zachary J. Zorich, 31, Prairie Village, earlier pleaded guilty to the...
