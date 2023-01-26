Lunar New Year started early this year, on January 22 on the solar calendar, marking the Year of the Rabbit. For the record, I was born in the year of the rabbit many cycles ago. (Pro-tip: If you know someone’s animal, you can easily figure out how old they are because one cycle runs twelve years, so it’s your year when you’re twelve, twenty-four, and so on.) People ask me what the characteristics of the rabbit are, and I tell them what I know from placemats in Chinese restaurants: brilliant and sensitive. There are some negative traits, too, but I can’t remember those. Since I don’t believe in any kind of astrology, I don’t care one way or another.

2 DAYS AGO