2027 QB Trent Seaborn set to visit Auburn this weekend

Seaborn threw five touchdowns in the 2022 AHSAA 7A state title game as an eight grader this past season.

Auburn is looking into the future this weekend.

Trent Seaborn, a quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, is set to take a visit to the Plains this weekend. He split time playing QB at Thompson High School in 2022.

Seaborn, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound signal caller heading into his freshman year of high school, started the AHSAA 7A Championship game vs Auburn High School this past season as an eighth grader, completing 13 of 16 pass attempts for 197 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. Thompson won its fourth-straight title with Seaborn at the helm, with the Warriors finishing No. 1 in the MaxPreps Alabama Top 25

He was immaculate in the title game, and should expect to profile as a highly-touted recruit once online recruiting rankings get ahold of the 2027 class.

Over the course of ten games, Seaborn threw for 1,117 yards and 15 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

Seaborn already holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Hawaii, Marshall, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Troy, and Northern Colorado.

Here's a look at some of his pictures from the state title game.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch