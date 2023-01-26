ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears: Fans went ‘too far,’ invaded privacy by calling cops to my house

By Evan Real
 4 days ago

Britney Spears feels fans went “too far” by calling cops to her house for a wellness check this week.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” the pop icon, 41, wrote via Twitter on Thursday.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

Spears noted that police “never entered” her home and, upon arriving at her gate, “realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

The “Overprotected” singer admitted that she felt “gaslit and bullied” once the incident made headlines.

She also expressed disappointment that she was “portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light” in some press coverage.

britneyspears/Instagram

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward,” Spears concluded. “All the love, B.”

The Grammy winner sparked concern on Wednesday after she deactivated her Instagram account without warning — prompting diehard Britney Army members to call the police .

Some went as far as live-streaming their calls to local authorities in Southern California, where Spears resides with her husband, Sam Asghari.

“My privacy was invaded,” the pop icon asserted via Twitter.
britneyspears/Instagram

Sources told TMZ that Spears was perturbed by the unexpected visit, dubbing it an “inconvenience.”

“I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger,” a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that officers “don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

This is hardly the first time the superstar — who was released from her nearly 14-year conservatorship in November 2021 — has taken a social media break.

A source previously told Page Six exclusively that Spears just likes to log out every now and then.

“She’s happy and in a great place,” the insider said in September 2021, adding, “and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message.”

Page Six

Page Six

