ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

'Nothing' impresses Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay about Cincinnati Bengals' offense

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gdOT_0kSdhFHA00

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said earlier this week that referring to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead" is "throwing a lot of bulletin-board material out there."

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay sent some bulletin-board material to the Bengals with his response to a question about what impresses him the most about Cincinnati's offense.

"Nothing," Gay replied. "Nothing."

From PJ Green of Fox4 in Kansas City via Twitter:

After Kansas City's loss to the Bengals in December, Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid told reporters he felt bad that he "didn't give the proper respect to Hayden Hurst in knowing his name." Before the game, Reid had vowed to lock down a Cincinnati receiver who's "not the best blocker."

Subscribe today: Follow every snap, touchdown and reaction in the Bengals' Super Bowl chase

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Travis Kelce is game-time decision for Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship, per report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a former Cincinnati Bearcats standout, was a game-time decision for Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Bengals at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, according to a report Sunday afternoon from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. He is active for the game. Glazer reported during pregame coverage of the NFC Championship in Philadelphia that Kelce has taken anti-inflammatories, and the Chiefs want to see Kelce run before making a decision about whether he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Travis Kelce to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: 'Know your role and shut your mouth!'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a former Cincinnati Bearcats standout, interrupted reporter Tracy Wolfson's on-field postgame interview with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on CBS – moments after the Cincinnati Bengals' 23-20 loss in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium – to yell, "Burrowhead my ass! Woooo! It's Mahomes' house!" "This...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Patrick Mahomes comes up limping after third-quarter pass in AFC championship game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hobbled noticeably after scrambling under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt and throwing for a first down during the third quarter of Sunday's AFC championship rematch at Arrowhead Stadium, a 23-20 Bengals loss. Mahomes fought through the injury to finish Sunday's game with 326 passing yards...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin sends message of thanks in Instagram video

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin delivered a message of thanks - to Bills trainer Denny Kellington, who was credited with saving Hamlin's life on the field at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium earlier this month by administering CPR after Hamlin's cardiac arrest and collapse, as well as first responders, UC Medical Center staff and many others - in a video posted Saturday night on his Instagram account.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals now bigger betting underdog to Kansas City Chiefs

There's been more betting line movement ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs playing for the AFC Championship at 6:30 p.m. Kansas City, which opened as a 1.5-point betting favorite, moved to being the underdog by as much as two points earlier this week, but are now favored more heavily. The betting line for the game now has the Chiefs as 2.5-point favorites, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy