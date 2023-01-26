'Nothing' impresses Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay about Cincinnati Bengals' offense

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said earlier this week that referring to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead" is "throwing a lot of bulletin-board material out there."

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay sent some bulletin-board material to the Bengals with his response to a question about what impresses him the most about Cincinnati's offense.

"Nothing," Gay replied. "Nothing."

From PJ Green of Fox4 in Kansas City via Twitter:

After Kansas City's loss to the Bengals in December, Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid told reporters he felt bad that he "didn't give the proper respect to Hayden Hurst in knowing his name." Before the game, Reid had vowed to lock down a Cincinnati receiver who's "not the best blocker."

