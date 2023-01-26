ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

'The coolest person I know': SouthCoast steps up for Acushnet 7-yr-old with a brain tumor

By Matthew Ferreira, Standard-Times
 4 days ago
ACUSHNET — To say things have been stressful lately for the Guillemette family of Acushnet would be an understatement.

On Jan. 13, 7-year-old Porter Guillemette — a second grader at Acushnet Elementary School — was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, after doctors discovered an aggressive brain tumor.

"He was having balance and coordination issues for about two weeks before. The doctors we saw diagnosed it as 'post viral ataxia' because he had COVID and another flu-like virus back-to-back, so that seemed logical," said Porter's father and New Bedford firefighter Taylor Guillemette, 43. "After two weeks of progressively worse symptoms, we went to Boston Children’s Hospital for an MRI."

After initially spending a full week at Boston Children's Hospital, the Guillemettes got to return home. They now have to travel to and from Boston five days a week for the next six weeks to continue Porter's outpatient radiation treatment at Brigham and Women's Hospital, his father said.

How to stay afloat

While Guillemette says caring for Porter is his and his wife Danielle's first priority, the threat of financial insecurity looms overhead. "Fortunately my wife works at Turk's (Seafood Market & Sushi) in Mattapoisett and they are closed for the season right now. Also, fortunately, guys have been working swaps for me and I have sick time to use," he said. "That could be a problem in the long run, though. This is probably going to be a long fight, years maybe."

Guillemettes not alone

Swapping shifts isn't the only support Guillemette's colleagues at the New Bedford Fire Department have been offering. In hopes of cushioning any financial harm that may come as result of being out of work, Billy Sylvia, president of the New Bedford firefighters union Local 841, began a GoFundMe page. By Wednesday, it had raised $54,799, after going online only one day prior.

"Going to each other’s homes for birthday and holiday parties we all got to see Porter grow up. All those that work with Taylor remember when Porter was born," Sylvia wrote on the GoFundMe page, describing the close bond shared by New Bedford firefighters at the South End station where Guillemette works.

On Thursday, the Fairhaven-based Flour Girls Baking Company announced that Saturday, Jan. 28 would be "Porter G Day," when 20% of the day's total sales would be donated to the Guillemettes. A donation bucket would also be left out at the Flour Girls business location at 230 Huttleston, according to a Facebook post. "Taylor and Danielle have been loyal customers at Flour Girls since the beginning!," the post reads. "We’ve made numerous cakes for this dude’s birthdays and I even remember getting to hold him shortly after he was born so his parents could enjoy breakfast."

"The support has been overwhelming actually. Our phones have been non-stop," Guillemette said. "I really can’t overstate how awesome everyone has been."

Nobody cooler

Guillemette describes his son as "genuinely, the sweetest, kindest kid," as well as "a great student" who enjoys his gymnastics, swimming and ice skating classes, and is an avid online gamer, especially on his favorite app, Roblox.

"He’s the coolest person I know, child or adult," he said.

While there's still a lot to figure out about the future, Guillemette says for now, any concerns outside of those directly related to Porter's treatment are taking a backseat.

"I honestly have no idea what any of this will cost in the end. All we’re focused on is getting this boy better."

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com and search for "Porter DIPG diagnosis" or access the URL directly at: gofund.me/5b77a57a.

