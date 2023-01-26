ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

South Plains girls high school basketball standings, Jan. 27 schedule

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3VLh_0kSdfx1s00

Coaches: send updated and corrections to sports@lubbockonline.com.

DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT

Frenship23-56-0

Odessa High18-134-2

San Angelo Central17-124-2

Midland Legacy11-213-3

Odessa Permian14-161-6

Midland High12-160-6

Friday's Games

Midland High at Midland Legacy, 6 p.m.

Frenship at San Angelo Central, 6:15 p.m.

Odessa High at Odessa Permian, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Amarillo Tascosa23-44-1

Amarillo High27-44-1

Amarillo Palo Duro14-122-2

Plainview14-92-3

Amarillo Caprock9-190-5

Friday's Games

Amarillo Palo Duro at Amarillo High, 6 p.m.

Amarillo Caprock at Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Lubbock-Cooper22-68-1

Monterey24-38-1

Coronado20-104-3

Lubbock High19-123-5

Abilene Cooper19-123-6

Abilene Wylie13-162-6

Abilene High13-171-8

Friday's Games

Coronado at Lubbock-Cooper, 6 p.m.

Monterey at Abilene Wylie, 6:15 p.m.

Abilene High at Lubbock High, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Seminole24-76-0

Midland Greenwood15-165-1

Monahans7-173-3

Fort Stockton11-182-4

Andrews10-162-4

Pecos1-170-6

Friday's Games

Andrews at Seminole, 6 p.m.

Fort Stockton at Pecos, 6 p.m.

Monahans at Midland Greenwood, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Levelland26-36-0

Estacado18-105-1

Snyder14-154-2

Big Spring8-162-4

Sweetwater12-171-5

San Angelo Lake View2-220-6

Friday's Games

Levelland at Snyder, 6:15 p.m.

Estacado at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View at Sweetwater, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Idalou18-125-1

Childress20-85-1

Shallowater21-94-2

Abernathy15-72-4

Roosevelt6-171-5

Slaton9-141-5

Friday's Games

Idalou at Roosevelt, 6:15 p.m.

Slaton at Childress, 6:15 p.m.

Abernathy at Shallowater, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Littlefield17-98-0

Muleshoe14-116-3

Denver City16-126-3

Lamesa15-154-4

Brownfield12-184-4

Dimmitt8-192-7

Friona5-200-9

Friday's Games

Lamesa at Denver City, 6:15 p.m.

Littlefield at Muleshoe, 6:15 p.m.

Friona at Brownfield, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Panhandle21-76-0

Farwell24-54-2

Vega13-184-2

Boys Ranch6-122-4

Bovina10-122-4

Amarillo Highland Park7-160-6

Friday's Games

Farwell at Bovina, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ranch at Panhandle, 6:30 p.m.

Vega at Amarillo Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Sudan20-89-1

Olton12-148-2

Hale Center21-97-3

Lockney19-96-4

Floydada15-135-5

New Deal13-144-6

Ralls6-171-9

Smyer6-220-10

Friday's Games

New Deal at Ralls, 6:15 p.m.

Sudan at Olton, 6:15 p.m.

Smyer at Hale Center, 6:15 p.m.

Lockney at Floydada, 6:15 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

New Home24-48-0

Sundown21-77-2

Ropes23-56-3

Plains21-74-5

Tahoka13-134-4

Seagraves2-161-8

Post0-220-8

Friday's Games

New Home at Sundown, 6:15 p.m.

Ropes at Tahoka, 6:15 p.m.

Post at Seagraves, 6:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy