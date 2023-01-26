South Plains girls high school basketball standings, Jan. 27 schedule
Coaches: send updated and corrections to sports@lubbockonline.com.
DISTRICT 2-6AOVERALLDISTRICT
Frenship23-56-0
Odessa High18-134-2
San Angelo Central17-124-2
Midland Legacy11-213-3
Odessa Permian14-161-6
Midland High12-160-6
Friday's Games
Midland High at Midland Legacy, 6 p.m.
Frenship at San Angelo Central, 6:15 p.m.
Odessa High at Odessa Permian, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Amarillo Tascosa23-44-1
Amarillo High27-44-1
Amarillo Palo Duro14-122-2
Plainview14-92-3
Amarillo Caprock9-190-5
Friday's Games
Amarillo Palo Duro at Amarillo High, 6 p.m.
Amarillo Caprock at Amarillo Tascosa, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Lubbock-Cooper22-68-1
Monterey24-38-1
Coronado20-104-3
Lubbock High19-123-5
Abilene Cooper19-123-6
Abilene Wylie13-162-6
Abilene High13-171-8
Friday's Games
Coronado at Lubbock-Cooper, 6 p.m.
Monterey at Abilene Wylie, 6:15 p.m.
Abilene High at Lubbock High, 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Seminole24-76-0
Midland Greenwood15-165-1
Monahans7-173-3
Fort Stockton11-182-4
Andrews10-162-4
Pecos1-170-6
Friday's Games
Andrews at Seminole, 6 p.m.
Fort Stockton at Pecos, 6 p.m.
Monahans at Midland Greenwood, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Levelland26-36-0
Estacado18-105-1
Snyder14-154-2
Big Spring8-162-4
Sweetwater12-171-5
San Angelo Lake View2-220-6
Friday's Games
Levelland at Snyder, 6:15 p.m.
Estacado at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.
San Angelo Lake View at Sweetwater, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Idalou18-125-1
Childress20-85-1
Shallowater21-94-2
Abernathy15-72-4
Roosevelt6-171-5
Slaton9-141-5
Friday's Games
Idalou at Roosevelt, 6:15 p.m.
Slaton at Childress, 6:15 p.m.
Abernathy at Shallowater, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Littlefield17-98-0
Muleshoe14-116-3
Denver City16-126-3
Lamesa15-154-4
Brownfield12-184-4
Dimmitt8-192-7
Friona5-200-9
Friday's Games
Lamesa at Denver City, 6:15 p.m.
Littlefield at Muleshoe, 6:15 p.m.
Friona at Brownfield, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Panhandle21-76-0
Farwell24-54-2
Vega13-184-2
Boys Ranch6-122-4
Bovina10-122-4
Amarillo Highland Park7-160-6
Friday's Games
Farwell at Bovina, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ranch at Panhandle, 6:30 p.m.
Vega at Amarillo Highland Park, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Sudan20-89-1
Olton12-148-2
Hale Center21-97-3
Lockney19-96-4
Floydada15-135-5
New Deal13-144-6
Ralls6-171-9
Smyer6-220-10
Friday's Games
New Deal at Ralls, 6:15 p.m.
Sudan at Olton, 6:15 p.m.
Smyer at Hale Center, 6:15 p.m.
Lockney at Floydada, 6:15 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
New Home24-48-0
Sundown21-77-2
Ropes23-56-3
Plains21-74-5
Tahoka13-134-4
Seagraves2-161-8
Post0-220-8
Friday's Games
New Home at Sundown, 6:15 p.m.
Ropes at Tahoka, 6:15 p.m.
Post at Seagraves, 6:15 p.m.
