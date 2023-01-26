Read full article on original website
Related
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
northernnewsnow.com
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
wpr.org
Twin Ports see latest cargo shipment in nearly 50 years as Great Lakes ice cover nears record low
With ice cover on the Great Lakes at a near-record low, the port of Duluth-Superior recently saw the latest departure of a cargo-carrying freighter in nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, ice covered only about 5 percent of the Great Lakes. This year is the fifth-lowest year for average ice cover on the lakes since the start of the season, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. Through Jan. 25, the five years with the lowest ice at the start of the season have all taken place within the last two decades. The lowest average ice cover on the lakes for the start of the season was in 2021 at 1.4 percent.
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
fox9.com
Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota
ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
WLSSD Issues Warning To Duluth Area Residents About Rechargeable Batter Disposal
The Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) issued a reminder to the public this week about the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries following a fire in a garbage truck this week. In a post to the WLSSD website on Thursday, January 26, they explained that a garbage fire on Tuesday...
mprnews.org
Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection
This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
boreal.org
Incorrect Disposal of Rechargeable Batteries Leads to Garbage Truck Fire in Duluth
Wednesday, a load of trash caught fire in one of Hartel’s Disposal trucks due to improper disposal of rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries don’t belong in the trash and when they are damaged or dented, they are at risk of exploding.
scsuhuskies.com
No. 1 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Swept by Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – For the second straight night, No. 1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (18-8-0, 10-6-0 NCHC) dug itself a hole it could not get out of, falling 6-3 to Minnesota Duluth (12-13-1, 7-9-0 NCHC) on Saturday night at Amsoil Arena. The Huskies yielded three goals in the first period and couldn't rally to comeback, pulling within one score twice before falling by three goals.
B105
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Comments / 0