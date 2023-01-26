South Plains boys high school basketball standings, Jan. 27 schedule
DISTRICT 2-6OVERALLDISTRICT
Frenship23-34-0
Midland High17-73-1
Odessa High17-112-2
Odessa Permian15-92-2
San Angelo Central19-71-3
Midland Legacy3-220-4
Friday's Games
Frenship at San Angelo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Midland High at Midland Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Odessa High at Odessa Permian, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-5OVERALLDISTRICT
Amarillo High26-33-0
Amarillo Palo Duro15-73-0
Amarillo Tascosa13-141-2
Plainview10-171-3
Amarillo Caprock4-190-3
Friday's Games
Amarillo Palo Duro at Amarillo High, 7;30 p.m.
Amarillo Caprock at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT
Monterey19-87-0
Abilene Cooper15-105-2
Coronado15-94-2
Abilene Wylie11-153-4
Lubbock-Cooper15-123-4
Abilene High10-142-5
Lubbock High3-240-7
Friday's Games
Coronado at Lubbock-Cooper, 7:30 p.m.
Monterey at Abilene Wylie, 7:30 p.m.
Abilene High at Lubbock High, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Seminole19-74-0
Midland Greenwood19-83-1
Monahans20-93-1
Andrews8-162-2
Fort Stockton11-140-4
Pecos7-180-4
Friday's Games
Andrews at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Stockton at Pecos, 7:30 p.m.
Monahans at Midland Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT
Estacado16-154-0
Levelland13-123-1
Snyder8-163-1
San Angelo Lake View6-191-3
Big Spring6-151-3
Sweetwater17-100-4
Friday's Games
Estacado at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Levelland at Snyder, 7:30 p.m.
San Angelo Lake View at Sweetwater, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Shallowater19-24-0
Childress16-73-1
Idalou16-112-2
Abernathy15-72-2
Roosevelt7-101-3
Slaton5-150-4
Friday's Games
Idalou at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Slaton at Childress, 7:30 p.m.
Abernathy at Shallowater, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT
Lamesa24-26-1
Littlefield13-115-1
Dimmitt12-94-3
Brownfield11-134-3
Denver City13-143-4
Muleshoe7-102-5
Friona4-210-7
Friday's Games
Friona at Brownfield, 7:30 p.m.
Littlefield at Muleshoe, 7:30 p.m.
Lamesa at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Farwell19-44-0
Panhandle15-63-1
Vega13-92-2
Bovina14-102-2
Boys Ranch9-111-3
Amarillo Highland Park11-130-4
Friday's Games
Farwell at Bovina, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Ranch at Panhandle, 7:30 p.m.
Vega at Amarillo Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
Olton19-48-0
Floydada25-57-1
New Deal17-75-3
Hale Center9-133-5
Lockney11-113-5
Smyer5-203-5
Ralls4-192-6
Sudan1-121-7
Friday's Games
New Deal at Ralls, 7:45 p.m.
Sudan at Olton, 7:45 p.m.
Smyer at Hale Center, 7:45 p.m.
Lockney at Floydada, 7:45 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT
New Home19-76-0
Plains22-56-1
Tahoka10-113-4
Seagraves16-104-3
Sundown7-104-3
Ropes12-91-5
Post1-240-7
Friday's Games
New Home at Sundown, 7:30 p.m.
Ropes at Tahoka, 7:30 p.m.
Post at Seagraves, 7:30 p.m.
