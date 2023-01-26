ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

South Plains boys high school basketball standings, Jan. 27 schedule

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
Coaches: send updated and corrections to sports@lubbockonline.com.

DISTRICT 2-6OVERALLDISTRICT

Frenship23-34-0

Midland High17-73-1

Odessa High17-112-2

Odessa Permian15-92-2

San Angelo Central19-71-3

Midland Legacy3-220-4

Friday's Games

Frenship at San Angelo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Midland High at Midland Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa High at Odessa Permian, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-5OVERALLDISTRICT

Amarillo High26-33-0

Amarillo Palo Duro15-73-0

Amarillo Tascosa13-141-2

Plainview10-171-3

Amarillo Caprock4-190-3

Friday's Games

Amarillo Palo Duro at Amarillo High, 7;30 p.m.

Amarillo Caprock at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-5AOVERALLDISTRICT

Monterey19-87-0

Abilene Cooper15-105-2

Coronado15-94-2

Abilene Wylie11-153-4

Lubbock-Cooper15-123-4

Abilene High10-142-5

Lubbock High3-240-7

Friday's Games

Coronado at Lubbock-Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Monterey at Abilene Wylie, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene High at Lubbock High, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Seminole19-74-0

Midland Greenwood19-83-1

Monahans20-93-1

Andrews8-162-2

Fort Stockton11-140-4

Pecos7-180-4

Friday's Games

Andrews at Seminole, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Stockton at Pecos, 7:30 p.m.

Monahans at Midland Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-4AOVERALLDISTRICT

Estacado16-154-0

Levelland13-123-1

Snyder8-163-1

San Angelo Lake View6-191-3

Big Spring6-151-3

Sweetwater17-100-4

Friday's Games

Estacado at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Levelland at Snyder, 7:30 p.m.

San Angelo Lake View at Sweetwater, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 2-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Shallowater19-24-0

Childress16-73-1

Idalou16-112-2

Abernathy15-72-2

Roosevelt7-101-3

Slaton5-150-4

Friday's Games

Idalou at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Slaton at Childress, 7:30 p.m.

Abernathy at Shallowater, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-3AOVERALLDISTRICT

Lamesa24-26-1

Littlefield13-115-1

Dimmitt12-94-3

Brownfield11-134-3

Denver City13-143-4

Muleshoe7-102-5

Friona4-210-7

Friday's Games

Friona at Brownfield, 7:30 p.m.

Littlefield at Muleshoe, 7:30 p.m.

Lamesa at Denver City, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Farwell19-44-0

Panhandle15-63-1

Vega13-92-2

Bovina14-102-2

Boys Ranch9-111-3

Amarillo Highland Park11-130-4

Friday's Games

Farwell at Bovina, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Ranch at Panhandle, 7:30 p.m.

Vega at Amarillo Highland Park, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

Olton19-48-0

Floydada25-57-1

New Deal17-75-3

Hale Center9-133-5

Lockney11-113-5

Smyer5-203-5

Ralls4-192-6

Sudan1-121-7

Friday's Games

New Deal at Ralls, 7:45 p.m.

Sudan at Olton, 7:45 p.m.

Smyer at Hale Center, 7:45 p.m.

Lockney at Floydada, 7:45 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2AOVERALLDISTRICT

New Home19-76-0

Plains22-56-1

Tahoka10-113-4

Seagraves16-104-3

Sundown7-104-3

Ropes12-91-5

Post1-240-7

Friday's Games

New Home at Sundown, 7:30 p.m.

Ropes at Tahoka, 7:30 p.m.

Post at Seagraves, 7:30 p.m.

