Jan. 6 Committee failed to hold social media companies to account for their role in the Capitol attack, staffers and witnesses say

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Albany Herald
5 things to know for January 31: Ice storm, Covid-19, gun violence, DOJ, TikTok
The average age of a first-time mother in the US climbed above 27 years -- marking a record high -- in 2021, according to a new CDC report. While decisions around having children largely depend on personal circumstances, researchers say the Covid-19 pandemic likely played a role in people putting off childbirth -- in more ways than one.
Albany Herald
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei. "China is deeply concerned," Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry, said at a press conference Tuesday.
Albany Herald
Trump sues Bob Woodward for releasing audio of their interviews
Former President Donald Trump has sued journalist Bob Woodward for copyright violations, claiming Woodward released audio from their interviews without Trump's consent. The former president has a long history of filing lawsuits that ultimately get tossed out of court. Woodward and the publisher Simon & Schuster said Trump's case is without merit.
