The US public health emergency declaration for mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, ends Tuesday. The outbreak, which once seemed to be spiraling out of control, has quietly wound down. The virus isn't completely gone, but for more than a month, the average number of daily new cases reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has hovered in the single digits, plummeting from an August peak of about 450 cases a day.

5 HOURS AGO