ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Update: Lafourche prosecutor Jennifer Richard wins local judge seat unopposed

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 4 days ago

Jennifer Richard, first assistant district attorney in Lafourche, won election to a parish judge seat after no one signed up to run against her.

Richard, a Republican from Thibodaux, will replace Lafourche district judge Steven Miller, who was elected in November to a seat on the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal . Richard will fill the remainder of Miller's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2024.

Candidate signups, or qualifying, for the March 25 began Wednesday and ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday at local clerk of court's offices.

In other local races, three candidates signed up to run for a vacant Terrebonne Parish Council seat, one candidate won a seat on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission after no one opposed him, and two are vying for another seat on the port board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTjqq_0kSdeMqY00

“It’s been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Lafourche Parish as a prosecutor for the past twenty years,” Richard said in Wednesday in a campaign announcement. “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue my service as a district court judge, and I am humbly asking the citizens of this parish to give me that chance in the upcoming special election.”

Richard has served as first assistant to Lafourche District Attorney Kristine Russell since 2017.  She joined the District Attorney’s Office in 2002 and has handled all aspects of criminal prosecutions during her tenure.

More local news: Larose teen charged with murder in connection with girl's death from fentanyl overdose

State news: Louisiana bill would make dads pay pregnancy costs in state where abortion illegal

Richard is a board member of the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association. She holds seats on the Fletcher Criminal Justice Advisory Board as well as the Lafourche Children and Youth Planning Board.

“As an assistant district attorney, I have spent much of my career in the courtroom," Richard said. "This experience has taught me that justice is about protecting our community, healing victims of crime and even rehabilitating offenders, when possible. Fairness is of the utmost importance to me, and if I am elected, I will work to accomplish the goals of justice with compassion, fairness and respect to all who come before me.”

A lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish, Richard is a 1994 graduate of Central Lafourche High School and a 1997 graduate of Nicholls State University. She earned her law degree from Tulane Law School in 2001.

She served as a law clerk for former Lafourche judge Bruce Simpson before beginning her career as a prosecutor.

Richard and her husband, Jarod Richard, have been married 22 years and have three three children, Rae, Max and Emmi. They are parishioners of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Thibodaux.

Here's a rundown of the other local races:

Terrebonne Parish Council seat

Democrats Tony Lewis, Brien Pledger and Fee Richard signed up to run for the District 1 seat on the Terrebonne Parish Council. The position, which represents parts of east and central Houma , opened after longtime member John Navy resigned in November to take a job at a local nonprofit.

Former Councilman Alvin Tillman is filling the District 1 seat as an interim councilman until the special election is held.

The winner of the March 25 election will fill the remainder of Navy's term, which expires Dec. 31. If no candidate gets more than half the vote in March, the top two finishers will compete in an April 29 runoff election.

All nine council seats are up for election Oct. 14 for four-year terms that start Jan. 1.

Lafourche Port Commission

Thomas Pitre III, a Republican from Golden Meadow, will fill the District B seat on the Greater Lafourche Port Commission after signing up unopposed.

Reggie Ledet of Cut Off and Dean Savoie of Golden Meadow, both Republicans, will compete in the March 25 election for the board's District E seat.

Pitre and the winner of the District E seat will fill vacancies on the nine-member board, with terms that expire Dec. 31, 2024.

To cast ballots in March, residents who have not already done so must register by Feb. 22 by mail or at the Lafourche Registrar of Voters' Office or by March 4 at the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office's website, geauxvote.com .

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Update: Lafourche prosecutor Jennifer Richard wins local judge seat unopposed

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office

Sharon Hewitt said the impact she made with her local parent-teacher association in Slidell inspired her to enter politics in 2015, but she was far from just another mother active in her children’s school. In an interview with the Illuminator, Hewitt said her unique background makes her the best choice for Louisiana’s next governor. Born […] The post ‘Underdog’ Sharon Hewitt, former engineer, hopes her path leads to governor’s office appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Boutte man booked with 23 burglary-related counts in St. Charles Parish

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - A Boutte man accused of at least 23 vehicle and business burglaries or attempts over the past two months has been arrested, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (Jan. 30). Gary R. Pierre is accused of committing the crimes over eight separate dates...
BOUTTE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

‘Absolutely shamful;’ Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family questions defense’s motives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, surveillance video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection

Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

1K+
Followers
207
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy