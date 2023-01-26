Tuesday night in the NBA features a matchup with key playoff implications between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Where can we find betting value in that game and the rest of Tuesday's slate? numberFire's Brandon Gdula joins Jim Sannes to preview that game and discuss other bets he likes at FanDuel Sportsbook (5:16). Later, Gdula previews the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and discusses which golfers are undervalued in the market (19:36).

