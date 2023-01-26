Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NBA Betting for Tuesday 1/31/23 and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tuesday night in the NBA features a matchup with key playoff implications between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Where can we find betting value in that game and the rest of Tuesday's slate? numberFire's Brandon Gdula joins Jim Sannes to preview that game and discuss other bets he likes at FanDuel Sportsbook (5:16). Later, Gdula previews the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and discusses which golfers are undervalued in the market (19:36).
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (quad) expected to play Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (right quad contusion) is expected to play on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler is listed as questionable on the injury report, but it sounds like he's closer to probable for Tuesday night's contest. Over the last two games, Butler averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo will be in line for larger roles if Butler suffers a setback during pregame warmups.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) probable for Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins (illness) as probable to play in Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed about a week with a non-COVID illness, but it looks like he'll be back on the court for Warriors on Monday after putting in a full practice on Sunday. Kevon Looney will likely return to a rotational role with Wiggins back in the lineup.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) out on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson will miss his second straight game after San Antonio's guard was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more time off the bench on Saturday night. McDermott's projection...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/31/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
numberfire.com
Malik Beasley playing Jazz's second unit on Saturday night
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beasley will come off the bench after Kelly Olynyk was chosen as Saturday's starter. In 21.8 expected minutes, our models project Beasley to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Beasley's Saturday projection includes 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (hamstring) starting for Portland Monday; Nassir Little to come off bench
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Josh Hart (hamstring) as a starter for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hart missed a game and a half with a hamstring injury, but will take his starting spot back from Nassir Little for tonight's game against the Hawks. Our models project Hart, who...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out for Monday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out point guard Landry Shamet (foot) for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Shamet will miss his seventh straight game as he recovers from his foot injury. Chris Paul will be able to see another huge workload Monday, and is projected to score 40.8 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (wrist) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (wrist) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Edwards is active for the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back despite suffering a wrist sprain. In 37.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 46.4 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 28.8 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
