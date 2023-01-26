Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/23 – 1/27/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Parents of Lt. Danny Dundas Establish Casper College Scholarship in Honor of Their Son
Casper College announced that the parents of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, David and Karla Dundas, have established a scholarship for Casper College in honor of their late son. That's according to a press release from the college, which stated that the Lt. Danndy Dundas Memorial Scholarship will offer two...
Yellowstone Garage in Casper Closing Permanently Again Unfortunately
It has been nearly two months (December 2nd, 2022), since it was announced that Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue would be reopening under new ownership, but it appears they will be unfortunately closing again. Earlier today their official Facebook page shared a message that stated:. Yellowstone is having a...
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
[PODCAST] Report to Wyoming: Casper Fire-EMS Talks Past, Present, Future
In a recent Report to Wyoming podcast, K2Radio News sat down with Casper Fire-EMS Department engineer and Public Information Officer Dane Andersen to talk about the past, present and future predictions for the year ahead. Over the past four months, Andersen has taken on a big project while recovering from...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Roof Removal Bid
The Natrona County School Board of Trustees on Monday approved a contract with a Denver firm to remove the roof of the Midwest School. The board publicly advertised the project and received bids from two companies, according to the meeting agenda. Rockies Environmental and Demolition Services Inc., of Denver submitted...
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
So You Think You Can Drag? Auditions This Weekend for March Drag Show at The Lyric
Because of the snow storm in Casper, auditions for 'So You Think You Can Drag' have been postponed to Wednesday, February 1 from 7pm-9pm at The Lyric. So you think you can drag? Well, now's your chance to prove it and, in doing so, you may just earn yourself a shot in the spotlight.
Winter Storm Advisory: Heavy Snow, Bitter Cold Expected in Natrona County
The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide. High temperatures may stay below zero with...
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour
One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
Kelly Walsh High School Gets Gifts for Uniforms for Cheer, Dance, Robotics Teams
Kelly Walsh High School's cheer team, dance team and robotics team will be receiving new uniforms and jerseys after the Natrona County School District board of trustees approved two donations for them on Monday. Energy Labs donated $2,600 to help with the purchase of uniforms for the cheer and dance...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
934
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0