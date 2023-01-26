ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Syndication: The Enquirer

By Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vhcl_0kSdcirA00

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes reps during practice at PayCor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Bengals They Gotta Play Us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

Bengals return home feeling sting of AFC runner-up finish

The day after was not easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. A 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night ended the Bengals' bid to return to the Super Bowl as Cincinnati closed out the 2022 season with a 14-5 overall record. But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows a bounce or call in the other direction was all that stood between Cincinnati and one more game. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wyoming News

NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023

The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
Wyoming News

Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City. The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been a regular on the offseason interview circuit and remains in the mix to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming News

Bengals-Chiefs ratings hit 4-year high for championship game

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between Cincinnati and Kansas City was the most-watched conference title game in four years. At an average of 53.124 million viewers, the ratings were an 11 percent increase over last year's AFC title game between the same teams. The Chiefs won Sunday's game 23-20 on a field goal in the final seconds. It was the most-watched conference championship game since the New England Patriots-Chiefs AFC title...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

Three Bills players added to Pro Bowl roster

Three additional Buffalo Bills players were added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as replacements. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox are replacing Orlando Brown and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. Left guard Rodger Saffold replaces Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, who is unable to participate due to an injury. It is the second straight Pro Bowl appearance for Dawkins and Saffold and the first for Knox. Dawkins started 15 games, Saffold started 16 in his first season with Buffalo, and Knox caught 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts. The reinvented Pro Bowl Games, including a flag football contest, will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
Wyoming News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy