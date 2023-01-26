Syndication: The Enquirer

Three additional Buffalo Bills players were added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as replacements. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox are replacing Orlando Brown and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. Left guard Rodger Saffold replaces Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, who is unable to participate due to an injury. It is the second straight Pro Bowl appearance for Dawkins and Saffold and the first for Knox. Dawkins started 15 games, Saffold started 16 in his first season with Buffalo, and Knox caught 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts. The reinvented Pro Bowl Games, including a flag football contest, will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas. --Field Level Media

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO