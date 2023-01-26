Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Central European states ask EU to ease problems caused by influx of Ukrainian grain
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Six Central European states have asked the European Union to take steps to mitigate problems caused by increased Ukrainian grain imports into the region, saying the influx has cut prices and hurt local farmers, government officials said. Ukraine is a major global grain producer and...
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's B35 biodiesel won't disrupt domestic cooking oil supply - minister
JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's plan to launch biodiesel with 35% mix of palm oil-based fuel (B35) this week will not disrupt the domestic supply of cooking oil, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday. He said Indonesia has enough production of crude palm oil and...
Agriculture Online
Indian trade body cuts sugar output estimate to 34 mln T
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to weather conditions, a leading trade body said in a statement on Tuesday. Lower sugar output could...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to produce 695 million tonnes of coal this year and sees exports of 518 million tonnes, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Monday. That would be higher than Indonesia's 2022 coal production of 687 million tonnes and exports of 494...
Agriculture Online
Export curbs fail to arrest India's booming rice shipments -sources
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's rice exports in 2022 jumped to a record high despite the government's curbs on overseas sale, as buyers continued to make purchases from the South Asian country because of competitive prices, according to government and industry officials. The record exports allowed Asian and African...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam January coffee exports down 30.9% yr/yr - statistics office
HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam exported 160,000 tonnes of coffee in January, down 30.9% from a year earlier, government data released on Sunday showed. Coffee export revenue in the month fell 29.8% to $352 million, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Agriculture Online
Tunisian president appoints a military official as agriculture minister
TUNIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday appointed a military official as agriculture minister, in a partial cabinet reshuffle that included the ministries of agriculture and education. As part of the changes, Saied named Mohamed Ali Boughdiri education minister, the presidency said. Abdel Monem Belati, the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Bolivia reports outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu in poultry
PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bolivia has reported two outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, for the first time, as the virus spreads in Latin America after wiping out tens of millions of birds in Europe and the United States. The spread of the highly...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Stellantis focused on ethanol hybrid vehicles in South America, executive says
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV expects to have in place by the end of this year the technologies needed for it to develop ethanol hybrid vehicles in Brazil, the head of the carmaker in South America said on Tuesday. The initiative comes amid a broader push for...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2023/24 grain crop likely to fall to 35-40 mln T - producer
KYIV, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest is likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn, a senior analyst and producer said on Monday. Alex Lissitsa, CEO of the IMC agriculture company and the...
Agriculture Online
Danish Crown says Chinese pork demand subdued, set to cut 550 jobs
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China's consumption of pork remains subdued and normalization could take up to six months, said Danish Crown's CEO, who also told Reuters on Monday the company would lay off 550 staff in Denmark and Germany and cut capacity at its Essen plant by 40%. Chinese...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures little changed as investors focus on central bank meetings
Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were little changed in early Asian trading on Tuesday as caution prevailed across markets ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
Agriculture Online
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Corruption rife across Latin America; Guatemala, Nicaragua reach all-time lows: report
Jan 31 (Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:. Corruption rife across Latin America; Guatemala, Nicaragua reach all-time lows: report. SAO PAULO - Guatemala, Nicaragua and Cuba reached all-time lows on Transparency International's corruption index released on Tuesday due to increased organized crime by public institutions, co-optation by political and economic elites and increased human rights abuses.
Agriculture Online
U.S. farming is more than 'go big or go out,' says ag secretary
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is committed to shoring up small and midsize farm operations, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday, laying out a vision for a more competitive agriculture economy as Congress begins debate over the nation's largest farm spending bill. The farm sector...
Agriculture Online
FOCUS-From ashes to fly larvae, new ideas aim to revive farm soil
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 30 (Reuters) - As extreme weather and human activity degrade the world's arable land, scientists and developers are looking at new and largely unproven methods to save soil for agriculture. One company is injecting liquid clay into California desert to trap moisture and help fruit to grow,...
Comments / 0