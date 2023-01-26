ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.8 million grant to help Freeman recruit and train

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System will use a nearly $1.8 million workforce grant to expand training in "high-need" medical areas.

