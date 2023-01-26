$1.8 million grant to help Freeman recruit and train
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System will use a nearly $1.8 million workforce grant to expand training in "high-need" medical areas.
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System will use a nearly $1.8 million workforce grant to expand training in "high-need" medical areas.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.https://www.koamnewsnow.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 1