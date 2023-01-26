ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tesla Cybertruck Gets New Self-Driving Computer That Might Not Be Retrofit to Other EVs

By Rob Stumpf
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KO8TT_0kSdZemr00 via Getty Images, Tesla

Tesla is getting ready to roll out the next version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer to its line of passenger vehicles. The first of which, according to Musk’s commentary during the company’s last quarterly earnings call for 2022 held on Wednesday, is the Tesla Cybertruck.

Dubbed Hardware 4 (HW4), the newest computer will replace Tesla’s existing Hardware 3 (HW3) computer, which has been available in its vehicles since April 2019 and is used as a computing resource for its partially-automated driver assistance systems, AutoPilot and Full Self-Driving . However, unlike HW3, Tesla will most likely not make a retrofit installation available to existing vehicles, making some owners question whether or not their vehicles are truly capable of the automated features promised by Tesla in years past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUhOH_0kSdZemr00
via Tesla

The biggest unknown is if existing vehicles on the road will eventually need HW4 to continually make use of updates introduced to both the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving driver assistance suites. Officially, the answer is technically no, according to CEO Elon Musk. But there is one big drawback:

“Hardware 3 will not be as good as Hardware 4,” said Musk during the company’s last quarterly earnings report. “But I’m confident that Hardware 3 will so far exceed the average safety of the average human. Let’s say, for argument’s sake, if Hardware 3 can be 200% or 300% safer than human, Hardware 4 might be 500% or 600%. It will be Hardware 5 beyond that. But what really matters is are we improving the average safety on the road.”

If Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite does end up functioning with its existing hardware, the fact that existing Tesla vehicles won’t have HW4 isn’t necessarily a big deal.

However, it’s worth noting that Tesla has made similar claims before for vehicles equipped with HW2.5. It was later revealed that vehicles needed HW3 in order to purchase Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software, which led to Tesla offering a retrofit upgrade for vehicles at an additional charge. Recently, a customer sued Tesla over claims of false advertising and won the case, resulting in a judge ordering that Tesla cover the cost of the upgrade in full since a blog post made by Tesla claimed that “all Tesla vehicles produced [as of October 2016] will have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability.”

Unlike the move to HW3, Musk says that it is unlikely that the company will offer an upgrade to HW4 due to cost factors.

“The cost and difficulty of retrofitting Hardware 3 with Hardware 4 is quite significant,” said Musk, responding to an investor question regarding upgrading older cars to HW4. “So it would not be, I think, economically feasible to [have an upgrade path for Hardware 3 cars].”

As Tesla introduces a new version of its hardware, the automaker must also maintain a functional version of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving code for vehicles running on HW3 given its decision not to upgrade existing vehicles. The automaker has already been cutting back on what HW3-equipped vehicles actually use out of its stack. For example, Tesla has been focusing on moving to what it called “Tesla Vision”—as the name implies, it involves using only the vehicle’s cameras in order to process driving data. New Model 3 and Y vehicles had their radar units completely removed from the factory last year, whereas existing vehicles were transitioned into using only the cameras at a later date. The same goes for the short-range ultrasonic sensors which are now absent from new vehicles .

Tesla does, however, appear to have a new high-resolution radar up its sleeve that may make its way into a new product update. It’s unclear if this is a HW4-related upgrade, or if Tesla plans to slap the unit on existing vehicles but that seems unlikely given Musk’s comment on upgrading not being “economically feasible.”

Musk’s comments come at a time when the automaker is already under extreme scrutiny by both long-time customers and regulatory bodies over the marketing of its Full Self-Driving software. Some customers have even resorted to suing the automaker for failing to deliver on its promised capabilities . The California Department of Motor Vehicles also filed two complaints with the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings over alleged misrepresentation of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving’s capabilities . Separately, a passed California bill calls out FSD by name to prevent the misrepresentation of a vehicle’s driver assistance capabilities.

Musk confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will launch with Hardware 4, indicating that it is likely the first passenger vehicle equipped with the newest iteration of Tesla’s FSD computer. It is not clear which version of the computer the Tesla Semi has equipped.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report

Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
13K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy