Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County.

The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke into the victim's home and was waiting for her to arrive.

When she arrived at home, Meckley and the victim began to argue, according to police. He allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair, choked her, and threw her into the corner of the kitchen.

Meckley allegedly threatened the victim, saying "I'm going to f**king kill you" if she called the police. Police said Meckley fled the scene prior to their arrival.

In August of 2022, Meckley was charged with stalking and harrassment . Those charges were nolle prossed in October, meaning the plaintiff chose not to prosecute.

If you know of Meckley's whereabouts or have information to share, submit a tip to police .