ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, PA

Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8VFn_0kSdZQNZ00

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County.

The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke into the victim's home and was waiting for her to arrive.

When she arrived at home, Meckley and the victim began to argue, according to police. He allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair, choked her, and threw her into the corner of the kitchen.

Meckley allegedly threatened the victim, saying "I'm going to f**king kill you" if she called the police. Police said Meckley fled the scene prior to their arrival.

In August of 2022, Meckley was charged with stalking and harrassment . Those charges were nolle prossed in October, meaning the plaintiff chose not to prosecute.

If you know of Meckley's whereabouts or have information to share, submit a tip to police .

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner claims she's HIV positive after assault on guard

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prisoner bit a corrections officer, then claimed she had HIV, police say. The officer was forced to undergo treatment for his injury and for the prevention of HIV, according to Bloomsburg Officer Jim Cromley. Now Amber Lynn Mordan, 22, of Bloomsburg, is facing first-degree felony charges for the alleged assault at Columbia County Prison on Nov. 6. Warden George Nye contacted police after Mordan was brought...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman thrown down flight of steps

Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man attacks mother, spat on officer

PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man with a criminal history of spitting on police officers did so once again when he was arrested on allegations he assaulted his mother Friday. Frank William Shoppel, 43, of Willow Street, spat numerous times striking an officer in the face and shoulder, according to court records.
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fight over drinking leads to strangulation charge

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband covered his wife's face so she couldn't breathe, then pinned her down while he held a knife to his own throat after an argument about drinking, police say. Now Matthew Edward Stanton, 39, is charged with felony strangulation for the Jan. 15 incident at their home on Fourth Street. Here's what South Centre Township police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man arrested for alleged possession of suspected cocaine, money

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been arrested after police say a search turned up 175 grams of suspected cocaine. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident took place Saturday afternoon when they pulled over 22-year-old Carlos Morales-Vargas for a traffic stop. During the stop, police say “indicators of criminal […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jury selection begins for woman accused of poisoning husband

Lewisburg, Pa. – Jury selection began today for the homicide trial for 77-year-old Myrle Evelyn Miller of Winfield. Miller faces charges of first-degree murder, perjury, and felony fraud insurance theft for the death of her third husband, John W. Nichols, 77, of Millmont. He died at the couple's home on Lamey Road on April 14, 2018. The trial originally was scheduled for Jan. 4, but was canceled the night before...
WINFIELD, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Lackawanna County woman wanted on warrants, drug charges

Archbold (Lackawanna County) - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop R Vice Unit, along with the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say they found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia after serving a search warrant inside of a Krajewski Road home on Tuesday. Police say the suspect, identified...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman arrested for alleged attack with metal pipe

Berwick, Pa. — A woman who believed her ex-husband had slept with another woman allegedly tried to attack the other woman with a metal pipe. Barbara L. Embree, 38, was stopped after a passerby noticed her beating on the woman's car with the pipe and threatened to call police. The accuser told police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of Wise Foods factory, 110 Susquehanna Ave.,...
BERWICK, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre man sentenced for 2022 stabbing attempt

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County District Attorney’s office has announced the sentencing of a Sayre man for an assault that took place back on January 6, 2022. According to the sentencing, 67-year-old Mark Leonard was sentenced to 8 to 24 months inside a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the offense of Simple Assault, […]
SAYRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home

New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Ankle monitor leads state police to catalytic converter thieves

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Police were able to link a man to stolen catalytic converters thanks to his GPS ankle monitor provided by the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation. Derrick Leonard Carson was interviewed at the Montoursville State Police Barracks on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. about the incident. According to investigators, Carson was present at the property near the 100 block of Route 880 in Limestone Township on Jan. 8 when the thefts occurred. Police also learned Carson was on supervised bail with...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit again Northumberland County Prison

Williamsport, Pa. — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that was filed by the father of a female inmate who died last year at Northumberland County Prison. The inmate, Meghan McAndrew, 41, of Mount Carmel, was found unresponsive in her cell on Feb. 11 with a sheet wrapped around her neck while she reportedly was supposed to be on suicide watch. At the time, the prison had a staff of 34 corrections officers, but was supposed to have 78 to be considered fully staffed. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy