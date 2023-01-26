ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

Worker clearing jam dies after machine pulls him in, feds say. Kansas company cited

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtLca_0kSdZOrL00

An employee was trying to clear a jam when he was fatally pulled into a bagging machine at a plastic manufacturing facility in Kansas, according to federal authorities.

The worker had been caught by the machine, pulled into the rotating bars and entangled in a part before he died, officials with the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Jan. 26 news release. The name of the worker who died was not released.

Following his death on Aug. 4, investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into Great Lakes Polymer Technologies LLC, which operates as Fabpro Polymers, in Kingman, about 40 miles west of Wichita.

Authorities found that duct tape had been secured over the machine’s safety interlock, which prevented the machinery from shutting down, according to the news release.

“Proper machine safety procedures and training could have prevented this worker from losing his life,” OSHA Area Director Todd Underwood said in the release. “The manufacturing industry knows well that moving machine parts can be deadly, especially when proper guards are not used, and safety procedures are ignored.”

In a statement to McClatchy News, Fabpro Polymers said, “Our hearts continue to go out to the family and friends of our former colleague.

“Our investigation into this accident is ongoing and Fabpro has and will continue to cooperate with OSHA and any other government agencies during their review of the incident,” the statement continued. “Fabpro disagrees with the citations recently issued by OSHA and will continue discussions with OSHA to resolve the citations. The company will contest allegations of wrongdoing through the appropriate legal process.”

OSHA said the company failed to use “adequate machine guarding,” follow proper procedures that stop machines while being serviced and train workers on how to stop machines for maintenance. The company also exposed workers to slipping hazards as “plastic particles and hydraulic fluid leaked on floors,” according to the release.

Great Lakes Polymer Technologies was cited and faces $292,421 in penalties, authorities said.

The company has 15 business days from when it was notified of the citations to either comply, request a meeting with OSHA or contest the findings.

“Fabpro Polymers remains committed to keeping our employees and facilities safe,” the company said. “We care about the health and safety of all of our employees, contractors and everyone that visits our facilities.”

Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say

Worker died after getting tangled in rolling machine, feds say. Company pleads guilty

Sewer line workers crushed by ‘thousands of pounds of soil and rocks’ in Texas, feds say

Worker ‘was immediately incinerated’ after falling into molten iron, feds say

