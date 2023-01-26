ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce ponders retirement

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct3cb_0kSdYz7500

Jason Kelce plans to block out a decision on his football future for at least a few more days.

The Philadelphia Eagles' six-time Pro Bowl center could be suiting up for the last time on Sunday if his team loses to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

A victory over the 49ers might make Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., his last time on the gridiron. Or he could return for the 2023 season.

Kelce, 35, has pondered retirement before so all options are on the table as he pursues the second Super Bowl ring of his stellar career. He won his first ring in the 2017 season when Doug Pedersen coached the Eagles.

"You know I think, it was maybe three years ago -- I think that might've been Doug's last year -- it was on my mind quite a bit," Kelce said on Thursday. "So, I've learned now that I don't know when that last game is going to come. Maybe I think about it a little bit less. There's always a chance that's going to be the situation.

"But, you just try to think about the game and focus on taking in the moment and being 100 percent there. It's hard enough doing it that way. It's going to be a lot harder if you're not focused."

Kelce is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and that is prompting a lot of conversation with the Chiefs also one of the last four teams standing.

Travis Kelce also has won a Super Bowl ring in his stellar career so an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl would mean one of the Kelce brothers would land a second Super Bowl ring.

The matchup is appealing to Jason Kelce but the veteran with 176 regular-season starts and nine more in the postseason knows not to look too far ahead.

"Yeah, that would be great," Jason Kelce said. "That could definitely happen. We've got to win this week, first."

Kelce is a master of preparation and knows a lack of focus can bring a team down.

The Eagles are the top-seeded team in the NFC but a stumble on Sunday would be a crushing blow.

"We all know the circumstances, it's one and done from here on out in the playoffs," Kelce said. "You're only guaranteed the next one. The formula and everything is the same. You work hard, you practice hard, you trust your fundamentals and your techniques and your coaching and you play.

"Don't try to be anything different. The circumstances are going to dictate a lot more aggression and emotion but you try to keep that in check so you don't do anything uncharacteristic."

And don't get Kelce started on the environment or the weather when it comes to Sunday's game. He's a staunch believer that variety trumps the same atmosphere each time you step on the field.

"I actually like when they had the Super Bowl in New York (on Feb. 2, 2014) and it was snowing and everybody was all (ticked) off," Kelce said with forecast gametime temps in the 50s on Sunday. "This is what football is like, man. The elements make a difference. Every game shouldn't be 70, 80 degrees on Sunday.

"In football, it's what team is better on that day. That's one of the things you appreciate about the game."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl

Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and set up the game-winning kick on a scramble to his right with...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Three Bills players added to Pro Bowl roster

Three additional Buffalo Bills players were added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as replacements. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox are replacing Orlando Brown and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. Left guard Rodger Saffold replaces Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, who is unable to participate due to an injury. It is the second straight Pro Bowl appearance for Dawkins and Saffold and the first for Knox. Dawkins started 15 games, Saffold started 16 in his first season with Buffalo, and Knox caught 48 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns in 15 starts. The reinvented Pro Bowl Games, including a flag football contest, will take place from Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas. --Field Level Media
BUFFALO, NY
The Greeneville Sun

Eagles await as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lift Chiefs back to Super Bowl

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be there waiting. The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the AFC Championship and set up a showdown in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 with the Eagles, who fired Reid in 2012 after 14 seasons with the franchise. "Here we come, Philly,"...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Greeneville Sun

49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured

The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City. The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been a regular on the offseason interview circuit and remains in the mix to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Greeneville Sun

Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays

The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the move in a statement Sunday night. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys," McCarthy said. "The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen's impact,...
DALLAS, TX
The Greeneville Sun

NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
The Greeneville Sun

Championship Sunday: 10 prop picks

Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Greeneville Sun

Elite 8: Just 8 teams started 1 QB in all 17 games

On the flip side are the teams that managed to get through 2022 with only one starter at quarterback. Unsurprisingly, these teams posted competitive records, and eight of the 10 with a single quarterback starter made the playoffs (the other two, Green Bay and Detroit, narrowly missed out on a Wild Card spot). The list is also dotted with some of the league's best field generals. Tom Brady, whose future lingers in doubt, started every Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for the third straight season, giving...
The Greeneville Sun

Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022

Quarterback drama reached a fever pitch this NFL season. First, there was Tom Brady skipping out on Tampa Bay's training camp. (Was he taping "The Masked Singer"? No. He was allegedly in the Bahamas in a last-ditch effort to save his now-dead marriage.) Then there was Russell Wilson's woeful play in the Mile High City (after he promised, "Broncos country, let's ride"). Next up was Tua Tagovailoa's scary concussion that came on the heels of an apparent head injury the game prior (and his season...
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

532
Followers
5K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy