Report: Chelsea Reluctant To Let Hakim Ziyech Join Newcastle

Chelsea are now reluctant to allow Hakim Ziyech to join Newcastle who are heavily interested in his signature.

Newcastle United have expressed serious interest in Hakim Ziyech in recent weeks. That may not have been a problem in the past, but it's become one due to the season they're having.

The Magpies sit 3rd in the table, and are now a fully fledged rival for Chelsea in the race for top four. Selling them players would strengthen them, and therefore weaken Chelsea's top four pursuit.

Ziyech is likely to leave Chelsea, but Newcastle could be off the cards.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are reluctant to allow Hakim Ziyech to join Newcastle due to their position in the race for top four.

Eddie Howe's side have interest in two Chelsea player's, the other being Conor Gallagher , but selling to a top four rival is not something Chelsea are expected to do.

Ziyech does have interest from elsewhere in the Premier League in the shape of Everton, but due to their relegation battle that may be a challenge the player does not want to take on.

Chelsea are open to selling Ziyech this month but under the right circumstances and for the right price for them.

AC Milan and Ajax had previous interest in signing the player but interest from both clubs seems to have cooled in recent weeks.

The next few days are expected to be key for Ziyech and his future, but it does not look like Newcastle will be the club for him going forward.

