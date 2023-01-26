ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Police in Wayne say they've arrested the same suspect at least 10 times, point to bail reform

By Anthony Johnson
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbhUd_0kSdXc5p00

Police say a man in New Jersey has become such a public nuisance that he was arrested twice in the same day -- but officers say the real issue is bail reform.

His charges are endless and the rap sheet is long, but police say their hands are tied.

They say before they know it, 42-year-old Stephan Sales is out of jail and back on the streets - only to cause more trouble.

From reportedly making terroristic threats to urinating in public, police say Sales has become a public nuisance in Wayne.

"Just the Wayne Police Department alone, we have had 64 encounters with him," said Wayne police chief Jack McNiff. "He's been arrested by us at least 10 times."

That includes an assault on an officer. One day Sales was arrested twice in connection to the same crime and was back on the streets before police finished the initial report.

"We're arresting him, we're going through the process, but him being released is out of our hands," McNiff said.

The police chief said it is tough to control the situation because bail reform has handcuffed cops more than criminals.

"New Jersey's bail reform is broken," McNiff said.

Many of the police encounters involving Sales happened in a parking lot off the Hamburg Turnpike. He was arrested after police say he urinated on several businesses.

"The owners say 'he's back, he's threatening people, he's intoxicated, you need to come get us out of here,'" McNiff said.

In one encounter, Sales came to court intoxicated. He was not supposed to appear in person, but remotely, so police sent him away.

When he got on his phone for his court appearance, he exposed himself while walking away.

"He decided to walk in front of Wayne Valley High School which is right next door, while he's on the Zoom with the judge and the court clerk, and pull down his pants and expose his genitalia and begin urinating," McNiff said.

That happened while kids were still in school on Jan. 10.

Before that, Sales harassed customers at a restaurant having dinner.

"He's threatening to shoot children on New Year's Eve at a restaurant in front of their families," McNiff said.

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD responded after a viral video appeared to show officers taking video of people leaving a Drake concert at the Apollo. Darla Miles has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Lawyer in NYPD police car firebombing sentenced to prison

NEW YORK - A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd's death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was also ordered to pay just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Feud between two N.J. teens ends in shooting that injured parent, police say

A 15-year-old Linden boy was arrested Wednesday following a shooting that left the father of another teen he was feuding with injured, police said. Officers were called to the 900 block of Seymour Avenue at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and found that one person, a 36-year-old Linden man, had been shot and he was rushed to University Hospital in Newark with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release from the Linden Police Department.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting

A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy