Shuman Farms presents $2,500 check to Statesboro Food Bank
Last month, Shuman Farms teamed up with Georgia Southern Football QB Kyle Vantrease and pledged to donate five meals locally for every Camellia Bowl ticket sold through the ticket office. Thanks to the generous support of our community and Georgia Southern football fans far and wide, the Shuman family presented...
Family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing asks for community support
The family of Bonnie Lanier Rushing has asked the Statesboro-Bulloch County community to show their support and solidarity during the trial for her murder by wearing certain colors each day. Their schedule is as follows:. Tuesday, January 31: Black. Wednesday, February 1: Tan. Thursday, February 2: Navy. Friday, February 3:...
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
Statesboro Board of Realtors celebrates with Awards Banquet
On January 25 at 11:30 a.m., the Statesboro Board of Realtors Awards Banquet took place at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center, celebrating with a packed house of realtors. “I am extremely proud of our amazing Realtors for their perseverance in 2022. Our agents have worked very hard to assist families and investors to achieve their real estate needs in this competitive real estate market,” said Ronald Love, President-Elect of the Statesboro Board of Realtors. “I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments and commitment to service! We definitely have the best realtors in the state of Georgia in our midst.”
Dr. Mark “KF4MLT” Aulick memorialized at Amateur Radio Winter Field Day
Dr. Charles Mark “KF4MLT” Aulick, the President of the Statesboro Amateur Radio Society (STARS) died on January 19, 2023. Dr. Aulick died of complications from lymphoma under hospice care. Dr. Aulick was a former professor of math and computer science at Georgia Southern University and an active HAM...
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
SHS students to hold Walk at Womack for Parkinson’s
On Saturday, April 22, 2023, the Statesboro High School National Honor Society (NHS) will host its third annual Walk at Womack (formerly The Tulip Trot) on Womack Field at SHS from 9:00am-12:00pm. The event aims to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation. The event will feature vendors with freebies,...
Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
Country superstar, Georgia Southern alum Luke Bryan coming to Savannah this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell at CMA. Country music superstar Luke Bryan is on his way to the Hostess City of the South. According to the Enmarket Arena, Bryan, a Georgia Southern University alum, will perform Friday, October 6. It's part of the...
Teresa Davis
Teresa Davis of Statesboro passed into eternal peace on January 24, 2023. Teresa was born on March 25, 1971 in Hazlehurst, Ga. She moved to Statesboro as a toddler where she spent most of her life thereafter. She was educated in Bulloch County schools and was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, Ga.
Statesboro Georgia Power employees volunteer at soup kitchen in honor of MLK Day
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 1,000 Georgia Power employees and their loved ones volunteered in more than 30 service projects throughout the state, which has been noted as the largest volunteer turnout to date. In Statesboro, a group of employee volunteers had a “day on,...
Virginia Ruth Nicholson
Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
SPD mourns the loss of longest-serving horse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced the death of Sgt. Bobby, the longest serving horse with the SPD Mounted Patrol. SPD said Sgt. Bobby passed away peacefully last week in his stall at 22 years of age. Bobby joined the Unit in 2004 at the age of three. “He was […]
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
Helen Roberson
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
SPD invites businesses to enroll in Fusus surveillance system
The Statesboro Police Department is inviting all local businesses to participate in its video surveillance technology known as the Fusus Protection System. The pre-requisite to enrollment is having an existing camera NVR (DVR) system in place. The SPD provides the equipment, enrollment, and installation process for free. There is no monthly monitoring fee attached.
James Milton Lowe
Mr. James Milton Lowe, age 83, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Facility in Statesboro. The native of Statesboro was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, he worked with Statesboro Telephone Company for several years until he began his employment with Southern Engineering, where he worked in different areas along the east coast. He served with the Georgia National Guard from 1958 until 1968. James and his family returned to Statesboro in 1966, and at that time he began his career with the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 31 years, retiring in 1994. He also served as a bailiff for 18 years.
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Young Philanthropist Rusch Goswick turns basketballs into action!
Metter, GA is home to a young philanthropist named Rusch Goswick who has a love for basketball that he intends to share with every child that he possibly can. Rusch Goswick is an eighth-grade student at Metter Middle School. He is on the school basketball team, and he plays travel ball. He is President for the SE District Board 4-H, and he volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club. While working on a 4-H Leadership in Action Project, Rusch came up with an idea to get more kids excited to play basketball.
