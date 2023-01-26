Read full article on original website
Germantown, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Damascus High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
testudotimes.com
Three-star center Braden Pierce commits to Maryland men’s basketball
Three-star center Braden Pierce announced his commitment to Maryland men’s basketball Saturday. Pierce committed on his visit to College Park this weekend, a visit he announced earlier in the month. Pierce, originally out of Woodstock, Georgia, but now a member of the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) post-graduate national team,...
Bay Net
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score
BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven
A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Store Sells $100,000 Lottery Ticket
Four Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets were the big winners this week. A Silver Spring 7-Eleven sold one of the four tickets. The other three top winning tickets were also scratch-offs and were sold in Baltimore, Bowie, and Beltsville. A Hyattsville man stopped at the 7-Eleven on East University Boulevard and...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
mediafeed.org
Georgetown University will cost you this much
Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. is one of the leading academic and research institutions in the U.S.. This guide will provide insights into the university’s admissions requirements, the Georgetown acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Georgetown tuition and other expenses were:. ______________________
fox5dc.com
Teen transported after SUV overturns on baseball field at Wheaton High School
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say a teen was transported after an SUV they were inside overturned on the baseball field at Wheaton High School. The crash happened just before 11:45 a.m. near Dalewood Drive and Everton Street in Montgomery County. The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on its...
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Woman struck, killed by car in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - Police said a woman was struck and killed by a car Sunday evening in Annapolis.Officers responded around 6:12 p.m. to the scene at Route 665 Eastbound and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.Police said Route 665 toward Forest Drive will be shut down for an extended period of time.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Center Sells For Just Over $40 Million
The Montgomery Village Center, located at 19142 Montgomery Village Avenue, has been sold for $40.25 million according to a report by Maryland Newsletters. Per the report, “Atlantic remained in the deal as the 131,000 square foot center traded from a partnership that included Walton Street Capital and Atlantic, to a new one, headed by Petroleum Marketing Group and, again, Atlantic. The new owners paid $40,250,000.” The shopping center was built in 1969 and is currently undergoing a $20 million renovation. It’s anchored by Aldi and Big Lots, and is home to Ledo Pizza, a recently opened Starbucks, Dollar tree, Advanced Auto parts, and more. Below you’ll find a list of all businesses that are scheduled to open in the shopping center soon:
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
travelawaits.com
5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.
There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
