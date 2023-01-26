$1 million bond ordered for Airway Heights couple charged with murder of 8-year-old daughter

The freezing weekend is close to an end, with one more bitter night and morning in the forecast before we see temperatures gradually rise back to normal throughout the week. Hats off to all of you who braved the cold Saturday and Sunday as we saw temperatures dip into the single digits and negatives overnight across the region. Hoping you all bundled up and stayed safe while we waited out this freezing cold front!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO