Arrests made in Oakland armed power tool robberies

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OAKLAND – Amid an ongoing spike in armed power tool robberies, police in Oakland announced arrests in connection with the thefts.

According to a department statement, officers with the department's Violent Crime Operations Center along with U.S. Marshals, arrested a suspect Tuesday that they said was linked to several power tool robberies in Oakland.

Police said another suspect in a separate power tool robbery was taken into custody on January 10. The suspects' names were not released.

Police said the city has experienced a spike in power tool robberies over the last four months.

In October, KPIX reported on the thefts and spoke to contractors who have been victimized .

At the time, police said that two to four armed thieves would confront the owner, take their tools and leave in a waiting vehicle. Thefts would mainly happen during the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., mostly in the Oakland Hills.

Santos Banjoj, an Oakland contractor, said thieves stole his tools in at least three different job sites.

"A car stops really quick and grabs the most tools that they can take," Banjoj told KPIX. "We don't feel secure even if we're working in good areas."

Mike Marini, another contractor, said his work truck was stolen three times and that replacing stolen tools would cost him thousands of dollars.

"We don't leave any tools on-site anymore. We take our tools home at night. Our trucks go home with us. I don't leave any trucks parked at my shop anymore. We do our best and it still happens. We were at a job site the other day. Had a couple of batteries sitting on one of the trucks. We were downstairs working and (the batteries) were gone," Marini said. "I think it stinks, is what I think but what are you going to do? You've got to keep moving."

Police said Thursday that the department's Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to work on those cases and is working with law enforcement in other cities to see if power tool thefts elsewhere are connected. The department said it will continue to deploy additional officers in parts of Oakland dealing with a spike in armed robberies.

Officers also offered safety tips to contractors, including being aware of their surroundings and to lock their vehicles. Contractors are urged to engrave tools with their name or their company's name, to remove batteries when not in use and to add GPS trackers.

Anyone who may have been a victim of these thefts or who may have information about those responsible are asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3426.

