New Chopt Planned For One Liberty Plaza

The popular New York-based salad company is setting up a new shop downtown.

Chopt Creative Salad Company is a well-established fast-casual restaurant whose core principle is that “Better Tastes Better”. The company was founded in 2001 by partners Tony Shure and Colin McCabe in an effort to make healthy eating as imaginative and fun as possible. They developed an innovative menu by selecting the best ingredients and crafting them into salads and bowls that they knew people would crave, developing an ever-evolving range of salads and over 18-scratch-made dressings.

Today, Chopt has expanded to over 66 locations across the US, including DC, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Tennessee, and Georgia. Most recently, Chopt debuted their “4.0” service model, which features an eco-conscious store model that offers contactless ordering through their app or in-store kiosks. The store redesign is the result of long-term efforts to streamline the ordering process while minimizing the environmental impact of their stores, which is a critical part of the company’s philosophy.

Now, the Chopt team is once again gearing up to launch a brand new location in New York. Chopt has just secured the lease for a new storefront at 1 Liberty Street , in the One Liberty Plaza building. The location is conveniently located downtown with direct underground access to the Fulton Street Transit Center and the Oculus World Trade Center. Chopt has secured a 1,563-square-foot space on the ground floor of the building, and the lease begins in March .

At the beginning of this year, Chopt initiated the “Chopt Gives” menu in partnership with Good+Foundation , the national nonprofit founded by Jessica Seinfeld which fights multi-generational poverty by providing goods and services to low-income households and caregivers. According to McCabe, “Chopt Gives started as, and still is, a way for us to become a part of our communities with each new restaurant opening, donating 100 percent of day-one sales to help build healthier habits in our neighborhoods.” For more information, you can visit Good+Foundation ‘s website and follow Chopt on Instagram.

Keep up with What Now New York’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .