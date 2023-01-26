'Change Was Needed': Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Staff Moves

Coach Mike McCarthy says even as he was walking off the field after a playoff loss to the 49ers he was thinking, "change, adjust, emphasize" and getting his Cowboys - and his coaching staff - ready for next year.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff had some guys who were "out of contract.'' And surely there are a handful of other issues involved in what essentially amounts to "firings'' from the staff of coach Mike McCarthy.

But that doesn't make it any less painful for those who are out of a job, for their families, and for their boss - even as he said on Thursday, "Changes needed to happen.''

First came a press-release statement from the coach ...

"We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys. Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better," said McCarthy in a Thursday statement. "These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we've all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best."

But then the deeper in-person thought: '"A lot of different variables went into this decision ... This was something being discussed as early as last (spring). … Change needed to happen. We’ll operate a little differently as a staff.''

McCarthy was particularly close to offensive line coach Joe Philbin (who may be working through health issues) and to assistant head coach Rob Davis (who came here billed as a "life coach''), both of whom are out. Also not retained are running backs coach Skip Peete, senior defensive assistant George Edwards, quality control/analytics coach Kyle Valero and assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, the former standout Dallas player.

The change is a big one for Lett, who spent the last 12 years on the Cowboys staff. Also notable is that Edwards, Philbin and Peete seemed to oversee position groups that produced - Edwards with Micah Parsons and more, Philbin with youngsters like Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz and Terence Steele, and Peete - who has a close bond with Ezekiel Elliott - overseeing the Pro Bowl effort of Tony Pollard.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn continues to interview elsewhere. And offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate in Carolina for a job that as of Thursday is going to Frank Reich - though McCarthy declined to commit to the idea of Moore automatically being safe.

"I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy said in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about Moore . “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

